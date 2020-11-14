K-pop fans troll #MillionMAGAMarch as Trump supporters and Proud Boys organize protest against election results

K-pop kids are flooding the #MillionMAGAMarch hashtag with photos of delectable pancakes as Trump supporters and Proud Boys hope their protest will lead to changes in the election results.

It all started when actor Shea Depmore called on TikTokers and Twitter users to get to work. In a video Depmore shared via TikTok and Twitter on Thursday, November 12, she made a public service announcement to her followers.

“Proud Boys and mega-mad MAGAers are descending upon D.C this Saturday for the Million MAGA March. I’ve seen many on this app rightfully warn people to stay away, as these fools come strapped and they’re angry,” Depmore said. “But I don’t want these Proud Boys to be proud.”

what to do about the million mega mad boy march on sat someone pls help me get in touch with the kpop stans 🙏🏼🥞💞 pic.twitter.com/v480H2zbG5 — Shea Depmore (@SheaDepmore) November 12, 2020

She went on to offer instructions for social media users to flood the hashtag saying: “Make yourself some pancakes or find yourself a good stock photo and fill the hashtag #MillionMAGAMarch with syrupy goodness. Someone please inform the K-pop stans.”

It did not take long for his followers to respond. On Saturday morning, they started the day off with a flood of pancake posts to overshadow the MAGA rally. As they did for Trump’s MAGA rally in Tulsa, Okla., back in June, they quickly began flooding both social networks with photos of pancakes. So, why pancakes? Well, one social media user put the sentiment into context with a comparison of flipping pancakes to flipping states as Trump is attempting to do by undermining the results of the election.

“There’s nothing that flips better than a pancake — except ya know…maybe Georgia, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin,” one person wrote, according to Yahoo! News.

Now, K-pop fans are once again being commended for firing back and intercepting another MAGA movement on social media.