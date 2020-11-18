Quantcast
Connect with us

Arizona GOP secretary of state stalked at her home by Trump supporters in ‘continued intimidation tactics’

Published

2 mins ago

on

Arizona Republican Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (Photo: Screen capture)

In a video obtained by Phoenix’s 12 News Wednesday, a group chanted outside Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs’ home. The chant included, “We are watching you!” The video was originally sent from a neighbor to 12 News anonymously, and Hobbs confirmed the validity of the video to Team 12’s Brahm Resnik on Wednesday.

This latest move follows a death threat made against her on social media that law enforcement is currently investigating.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dobbs issued a statement Wednesday that began, “The truth is, I was prepared for these threats of violence and vitriol. I have been a social worker for many years and can anticipate this reaction when certain people feel powerless and angry. These actions are utterly abhorrent, especially when directed at my family and staff. They are a system of a deeper problem in our state and country – the consistent and systematic undermining of trust in each other and our democratic process. Arizonians deserve to know that elections are safe and secure.”

Read Dobbs’ statement in full below.

Watch the video below.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Katie Dobbs stalked at her home in ‘continued intimidation tactics’: report

Published

1 min ago

on

November 18, 2020

By

In a video obtained by Phoenix's 12 News Wednesday, a group chanted outside Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs' home. The chant included, "We are watching you!" The video was originally sent from a neighbor to 12 News anonymously, and Hobbs confirmed the validity of the video to Team 12's Brahm Resnik on Wednesday.

This latest move follows a death threat made against her on social media that law enforcement is currently investigating.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Conservative columnist tells Republicans they either stand with the ‘Democrats or the autocrats’

Published

10 mins ago

on

November 18, 2020

By

Writing in the Washington Post this Wednesday, conservative columnist Max Boot asks that when it comes to President Trump's effort to overturn the 2020 election, who do you stand with: the democrats or the autocrats?

"These dismaying displays of Republican cravenness will be no surprise after the past four years," Boot writes. "The pleasant surprise is that so many Republican election officials are refusing to go along with this dangerous charade."

Boot mentions the recent firing of cybersecurity chief Christopher Krebs, who was canned by Trump after he dared to declare that the U.S. election process of safe and secure.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘It’s not working — the lawsuits are failing’: Campaign Legal Center expert says of Trump election ‘weak’ suits

Published

39 mins ago

on

November 18, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's desperate attempt to sue his way into the presidency are failing, said Adav Noti, senior director of trial and litigation at the Campaign Legal Center during a CNN appearance Wednesday.

Trump has invested $3 million to have a recount in two highly-democratic counties in Wisconsin, even though it's making him come off as a sore loser. CNN's Brooke Baldwin compared the Biden win in 2020 to the Trump win in 2016, revealing that Biden won by more votes than Trump did just four years ago. In those cases, former Secretary Hillary Clinton and her campaign didn't demand recounts. She conceded to Trump the day after the election once close states were called.

Continue Reading
 
 
The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth LEARN MORE