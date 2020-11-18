Arizona GOP secretary of state stalked at her home by Trump supporters in ‘continued intimidation tactics’
In a video obtained by Phoenix’s 12 News Wednesday, a group chanted outside Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs’ home. The chant included, “We are watching you!” The video was originally sent from a neighbor to 12 News anonymously, and Hobbs confirmed the validity of the video to Team 12’s Brahm Resnik on Wednesday.
This latest move follows a death threat made against her on social media that law enforcement is currently investigating.
Dobbs issued a statement Wednesday that began, “The truth is, I was prepared for these threats of violence and vitriol. I have been a social worker for many years and can anticipate this reaction when certain people feel powerless and angry. These actions are utterly abhorrent, especially when directed at my family and staff. They are a system of a deeper problem in our state and country – the consistent and systematic undermining of trust in each other and our democratic process. Arizonians deserve to know that elections are safe and secure.”
Read Dobbs’ statement in full below.
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs released this statement in response to ongoing and escalating threats of violence directed at her family and her office. pic.twitter.com/SzsRxzvOl1
— Secretary Katie Hobbs (@SecretaryHobbs) November 18, 2020
Watch the video below.
VIDEO: Trump supporters chant ‘We are watching you’ outside @SecretaryHobbs‘ home. https://t.co/hMTtFibG7v #12News
— Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) November 18, 2020
