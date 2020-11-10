Kayleigh McEnany busted for shamelessly ‘trying to kill confidence in our democracy’ on CNN

CNN’s John Avlon on Tuesday busted Trump White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany for shameless hypocrisy in trying to undermine the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election.

During one of his “Reality Check” segments, Avlon documented how McEnany had once regularly mocked Democrats who refuse to accept the results of past elections.

“Democrats are being sore losers,” she said back in 2018. “They refuse to acknowledge they lost the election.”

Avlon then contrasted this with the statements she made this week denying that President Donald Trump had decisively lost the 2020 election to President-elect Joe Biden.

“You are welcoming fraud and you’re welcoming illegal voting!” she ranted to reporters after the election was called for Biden over the weekend.

“It’s not just the hypocrisy,” commented Avlon. “It’s that with Biden winning a much more convincing victory than Donald Trump in 2016, now Team Trump is trying to kill confidence in our democracy through disinformation which many supporters believe.”

He then went on to show how all of Trump’s claims about how elections are decided are false, including his false claim that the media plays no role in decided when an election is called.

In fact, Avlon noted that it was the media that called the 2016 election for Trump four years ago even though he won it by slim margins in key battleground states — and that Hillary Clinton conceded the election to him on the basis of that call.

