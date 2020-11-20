Kayleigh McEnany gets heckled at press briefing: ‘When are you going to admit you lost?’

Trump spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany on Friday was repeatedly heckled by a reporter who kept asking her when President Donald Trump would admit that he lost the 2020 election to President-elect Joe Biden.

During her press briefing, McEnany would finish up answering a reporter’s question only to have another reporter repeatedly shout out, “When are you going to admit you lost?”

Eventually, a different reporter asked McEnany when Trump would “concede the race and allow for a proper transition to the Biden team?”

“Right now there’s ongoing litigation,” she responded. “There are, what we know, 74 million Americans who voted for this president. That’s more votes than any president has gotten in history.”

What McEnany failed to mention, however, was that Biden’s vote total so far is approaching 80 million, which would make Trump’s purported “record” number of votes for a president totally null and void.

