Kentucky Republican’s Harlan office burned down by renter in landlord-tenant dispute

The notorious town of Harlan, Kentucky was the scene of a building fire that local police are charging as arson.

“On Saturday night, emergency crews responded to a building fire in downtown Harlan inside a structure owned by Kentucky Senator-elect Johnnie Turner,” WYMT-TV reports. “Lieutenant Mitchell Alford with the Harlan Police said 22-year-old Adam Mills purposely set fire to the building and then told everyone inside to get out.”

“Officers said Adam Mills went to a gas station and filled two water bottles with gas after a disagreement with his landlord KY Senator-elect Johnnie L. Turner. Police said Mills poured gas around his apartment and set a blanket on fire,” the network reported. “After Mills was found leaving the building by police, he ran away. When the deputy tried to stop him, he continued to run. The deputy then saw smoke coming from Johnnie L. Turner’s building. The deputy was able to get inside and warn people with enough time to get out safely.”

The deputy was treated and released for smoke inhalation. There were no injuries.