Key nominees for the 2021 Grammy Awards
Here is a list of nominees in the major categories for the 63rd annual Grammy Awards, which will be handed out on January 31, 2021.
Beyonce leads the pack with nine nominations, followed by Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and rapper Roddy Ricch, all with six, organizers announced Tuesday.
Album of the Year
Jhene Aiko, “Chilombo”
Black Pumas, “Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition)”
Coldplay, “Everyday Life”
Jacob Collier, “Djesse Vol. 3”
Haim, “Women In Music Pt. III”
Dua Lipa, “Future Nostalgia”
Post Malone, “Hollywood’s Bleeding”
Taylor Swift, “Folklore”
Record of the Year, recognizing overall performance on a song
Beyonce, “Black Parade”
Black Pumas, “Colors”
DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”
Doja Cat, “Say So”
Billie Eilish, “Everything I Wanted”
Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now”
Post Malone, “Circles”
Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce, “Savage”
Song of the Year, recognizing songwriting
Beyonce, Denisia Andrews, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk and Rickie “Caso” Tice, “Black Parade”
Roddy Ricch and Samuel Gloade, “The Box”
Taylor Swift and Aaron Dessner, “Cardigan”
Post Malone, Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk and Billy Walsh, “Circles”
Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa and Emily Warren, “Don’t Start Now”
Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, “Everything I Wanted”
H.E.R., Dernst Emile II and Tiara Thomas, “I Can’t Breathe”
Julia Michaels and JP Saxe, “If The World Was Ending”
Best New Artist
Ingrid Andress
Phoebe Bridgers
Chika
Noah Cyrus
D Smoke
Doja Cat
Kaytranada
Megan Thee Stallion
Best Music Video
Beyonce, “Brown Skin Girl”
Future featuring Drake, “Life Is Good”
Anderson .Paak, “Lockdown”
Harry Styles, “Adore You”
Woodkid, “Goliath”
Best Rap Album
D Smoke, “Black Habits”
Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist, “Alfredo”
Jay Electronica, “A Written Testimony”
Nas, “King’s Disease”
Royce Da 5’9″, “The Allegory”
Best Rock Album
Fontaines DC, “A Hero’s Death”
Michael Kiwanuka, “Kiwanuka”
Grace Potter, “Daylight”
Sturgill Simpson, “Sound & Fury”
The Strokes, “The New Abnormal”
Best Pop Vocal Album
Justin Bieber, “Changes”
Lady Gaga, “Chromatica”
Dua Lipa, “Future Nostalgia”
Harry Styles, “Fine Line”
Taylor Swift, “Folklore”
Best Alternative Music Album
Fiona Apple, “Fetch the Bolt Cutters”
Beck, “Hyperspace”
Phoebe Bridgers, “Punisher”
Brittany Howard, “Jaime”
Tame Impala, “The Slow Rush”
Best Global Music Album
Antibalas, “Fu Chronicles”
Burna Boy, “Twice as Tall”
Bebel Gilberto, “Agora”
Anoushka Shankar, “Love Letters”
Tinariwen, “Amadjar”
Wisconsin voters frustrated with GOP’s ‘ridiculous’ push to throw out votes: ‘I don’t understand what Republicans are thinking’
Voters in Dane County, Wisconsin are confused by President Donald Trump and Republicans' efforts to toss legal ballots out in an effort to overturn the results of the election.
According to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, voters have shared details about their voting experience for the 2020 general election along with their reactions to the post-election legal battle.
On Monday, election officials in Dane and Milwaukee counties — where recounts are currently underway — were expected to block the Trump campaign's efforts to throw out a "broad categories of ballots." Although the effort could end up in court, voters are displeased with the ordeal.
Here’s how Trump revealed a startling fact about the modern conservative psyche
Many Never Trump conservatives were hoping that if President Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election, the GOP would reject Trumpism and return to a more traditional conservatism. Trump lost, and President-elect Joe Biden won 306 electoral votes in addition to defeating Trump by more than 6 million in the popular vote. But author Richard North Patterson, in an article published by the conservative website The Bulwark this week, laments that despite Biden's victory, Trumpism will continue to plague the GOP for the foreseeable future.
Democratic lawyer debunks Trump’s claim that he has any hope left for election lawsuits
President-elect Joe Biden's chief legal counsel, Bob Bauer, brought together hundreds of lawyers and thousands of legal volunteers ready to protect the 2020 election and the counting of the votes as they were cast. In a video to Biden supporters, Bauer explained the reality to those still denying the election results.
He began by citing Trump's recent tweets that he would continue to litigate his loss and encourage right-wing supporters their fears of an "election hoax" are justified.