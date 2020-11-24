Key nominees for the 2021 Grammy Awards

Here is a list of nominees in the major categories for the 63rd annual Grammy Awards, which will be handed out on January 31, 2021.

Beyonce leads the pack with nine nominations, followed by Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and rapper Roddy Ricch, all with six, organizers announced Tuesday.

Album of the Year

Jhene Aiko, “Chilombo”

Black Pumas, “Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition)”

ADVERTISEMENT

Coldplay, “Everyday Life”

Jacob Collier, “Djesse Vol. 3”

Haim, “Women In Music Pt. III”

Dua Lipa, “Future Nostalgia”

Post Malone, “Hollywood’s Bleeding”

Taylor Swift, “Folklore”

Record of the Year, recognizing overall performance on a song

Beyonce, “Black Parade”

Black Pumas, “Colors”

DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”

ADVERTISEMENT

Doja Cat, “Say So”

Billie Eilish, “Everything I Wanted”

Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now”

Post Malone, “Circles”

Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce, “Savage”

ADVERTISEMENT

Song of the Year, recognizing songwriting

Beyonce, Denisia Andrews, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk and Rickie “Caso” Tice, “Black Parade”

Roddy Ricch and Samuel Gloade, “The Box”

ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor Swift and Aaron Dessner, “Cardigan”

Post Malone, Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk and Billy Walsh, “Circles”

Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa and Emily Warren, “Don’t Start Now”

ADVERTISEMENT

Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, “Everything I Wanted”

H.E.R., Dernst Emile II and Tiara Thomas, “I Can’t Breathe”

Julia Michaels and JP Saxe, “If The World Was Ending”

Best New Artist

Ingrid Andress

ADVERTISEMENT

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion

Best Music Video

Beyonce, “Brown Skin Girl”

Future featuring Drake, “Life Is Good”

Anderson .Paak, “Lockdown”

Harry Styles, “Adore You”

Woodkid, “Goliath”

Best Rap Album

D Smoke, “Black Habits”

Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist, “Alfredo”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jay Electronica, “A Written Testimony”

Nas, “King’s Disease”

Royce Da 5’9″, “The Allegory”

Best Rock Album

Fontaines DC, “A Hero’s Death”

Michael Kiwanuka, “Kiwanuka”

Grace Potter, “Daylight”

Sturgill Simpson, “Sound & Fury”

The Strokes, “The New Abnormal”

ADVERTISEMENT

Best Pop Vocal Album

Justin Bieber, “Changes”

Lady Gaga, “Chromatica”

Dua Lipa, “Future Nostalgia”

Harry Styles, “Fine Line”

Taylor Swift, “Folklore”

Best Alternative Music Album

Fiona Apple, “Fetch the Bolt Cutters”

Beck, “Hyperspace”

Phoebe Bridgers, “Punisher”

Brittany Howard, “Jaime”

Tame Impala, “The Slow Rush”

Best Global Music Album

Antibalas, “Fu Chronicles”

Burna Boy, “Twice as Tall”

Bebel Gilberto, “Agora”

Anoushka Shankar, “Love Letters”

ADVERTISEMENT

Tinariwen, “Amadjar”