Quantcast
Connect with us

Kyle Rittenhouse held on $2 million bail after first court appearance in Kenosha: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Kyle Rittenhouse (Facebook)

Kyle Rittenhouse is being held on $2 million bail after his first court appearance on homicide charges in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the New York Post reports.

“The charges are incredibly serious and again, if a conviction occurs there would be a likelihood of an imposition of a mandatory life sentence or at least significant amounts of time, likely decades of a period of incarceration,” Judge Loren Keating ruled.  “I believe that there’s a reasonable basis to flee.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Rittenhouse is accused of gunning down protesters Anthony Huber, 26, and Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and injuring Gaige Grosskreutz, 22, during unrest in the Wisconsin city on August 25.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Kyle Rittenouse held on $2 million bail after first court appearance in Kenosha: report

Published

1 min ago

on

November 2, 2020

By

Kyle Rittenhouse is being held on $2 million bail after his first court appearance on homicide charges in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the New York Post reports.

“The charges are incredibly serious and again, if a conviction occurs there would be a likelihood of an imposition of a mandatory life sentence or at least significant amounts of time, likely decades of a period of incarceration,” Judge Loren Keating ruled.  “I believe that there’s a reasonable basis to flee.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

This is the scariest things in the universe — according to astronomers

Published

2 mins ago

on

November 2, 2020

By

Halloween is a time to be haunted by ghosts, goblins and ghouls, but nothing in the universe is scarier than a black hole.

Black holes – regions in space where gravity is so strong that nothing can escape – are a hot topic in the news these days. Half of the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to Roger Penrose for his mathematical work showing that black holes are an inescapable consequence of Einstein’s theory of gravity. Andrea Ghez and Reinhard Genzel shared the other half for showing that a massive black hole sits at the center of our galaxy.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

These are the six swing states that are likely to decide who is the next president

Published

7 mins ago

on

November 2, 2020

By

With at least 94 million early votes cast by the eve of US election day, Americans are engaged in a highly contested election for the president, one third of the Senate, and all of the House of Representatives.

The outbreak and spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has fundamentally disrupted the US economy, society, and political landscape, as well as increased many risks around the conduct of a genuine and transparent election.

The economy has seen large fluctuations in quarterly growth rates, a fall in family income, and a rise in unemployment, while at the same time a buoyant stock market, despite a rocky ride in the week before the election, provides hope for recovery. The campaigns have spent more than US$1 billion to reach voters in battleground states. Analysis of the “poll of polls” shows Democratic candidate Joe Biden with more than a 8-point lead over Republican president, Donald Trump.

Continue Reading
 
 
Click to learn how you can get a free book for a limited time! Try Raw Story ad-free for $1. LEARN MORE