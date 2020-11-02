Kyle Rittenhouse held on $2 million bail after first court appearance in Kenosha: report

Kyle Rittenhouse is being held on $2 million bail after his first court appearance on homicide charges in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the New York Post reports.

“The charges are incredibly serious and again, if a conviction occurs there would be a likelihood of an imposition of a mandatory life sentence or at least significant amounts of time, likely decades of a period of incarceration,” Judge Loren Keating ruled. “I believe that there’s a reasonable basis to flee.”

Rittenhouse is accused of gunning down protesters Anthony Huber, 26, and Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and injuring Gaige Grosskreutz, 22, during unrest in the Wisconsin city on August 25.