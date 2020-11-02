Lady Gaga mocks Trump campaign for calling her an ‘anti-fracking activist’ when she didn’t know what it was
President Donald Trump’s campaign struggles to bring in the Hollywood film and TV stars for events the way Democrats do, in large part because he’s so conservative.
Instead of calling Lady Gaga a singer or a Grammy and Academy Award-winning artists, or even a supporter of former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign on stopping intimate partner violence and sexual assault, they called her an anti-fracking activist.
National Political Correspondent for McClatchy Dave Catanese confessed that he’d had a glass of gin, but he couldn’t control himself from laughing at the release.
Admittedly, I’ve had some gin.
But I can’t stop giggling at this. pic.twitter.com/sNtUHsrDJz
— Dave Catanese (@davecatanese) November 2, 2020
GaGa responded to Trump asking what fracking was and mocked him for her clearly living rent-free in his head.
What is a fracking? Keep your jobs PA,” she wrote.
HEY TIM HEY @realDonaldTrump SO HAPPY IM GLAD TO BE LIVING RENT FREE in your HEAD. #BidenHarris https://t.co/k2ODfQNkF3 pic.twitter.com/Iy3Nj8aYMR
— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 1, 2020
“I’m telling you no matter how you feel, your future is still in your hands with this vote,” she also said.
Trump’s campaign has desperately tried to spread a lie that Biden would shutdown fracking operations in Pennsylvania. What Biden actually said is he doesn’t want fracking in national parks because places like the Grand Canyon probably shouldn’t have drilling equipment all over it.
2020 Election
CNN forced to walk through Trump ‘rally roulette’ crowd where supporters fake-coughed on them
CNN staff were marched through President Donald Trump's rally crowds in North Carolina on Sunday evening as they were leaving the event.
Trump's supporters have long threatened CNN with violence, bombs have been sent to the network and Trump has encouraged violence against the network with videos he claims are "jokes."
Trump foe Jim Acosta called it "rally roulette," trying to walk through a superspreader crowd packed with people.
“We were escorted directly through the crowd without any bike rack or fencing separating us. We had to ask supporters to clear a path...One, who was not wearing a mask, made exaggerated coughs in our faces...laughing while we passed," said CNN White House correspondent Kevin Liptak.
2020 Election
MSNBC’s Joy Reid: Trump caravans are causing the opposite effect
President Donald Trump's caravans of loudly-honking semi-trucks, pick-up trucks, and cars waving flags and blocking bridges and roadways appear to be having the opposite effect than desired, said MSNBC's Joy Reid during a special election show Sunday.
Co-host Rachel Maddow spoke with Chris Hayes, who explained that "intimidation, suppression and litigation" is the Trump plan to win the election.
Trump has tweeted that the Trump supporters who tried to run people off the road in Texas are "patriots" and "did nothing wrong." Given the video, at least one truck owner's insurance company might not see it that way, however.
2020 Election
Republican election lawyer attacks GOP for ‘destroying itself’ for Donald Trump
In an editorial for the Washington Post, Republican lawyer Ben Ginsberg lamented that his party is "destroying itself" all for President Donald Trump.
"President Trump has failed the test of leadership," he wrote Sunday afternoon. "His bid for reelection is foundering. And his only solution has been to launch an all-out, multimillion-dollar effort to disenfranchise voters — first by seeking to block state laws to ease voting during the pandemic, and now, in the final stages of the campaign, by challenging the ballots of individual voters unlikely to support him."