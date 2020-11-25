Lara Trump admits president knows the end is near: ‘He said he would be interested in looking to 2024’
Trump campaign senior adviser Lara Trump admitted on Wednesday that President Donald Trump is already planning his future outside the White House.
During an interview on Fox Business, host Dagen McDowell asked the president’s daughter-in-law about a possible run for the presidency in 2024.
“Well, we’re still convinced that he’s going to be in office for the next four years,” Lara Trump argued. “So we’ll have to wait and see if that actually happens.”
“That’s said, if for some reason the president does not, you know, win all these legal battles then I think he’s said that he would be interested in looking to 2024,” she added. “And I think that there are about 74 million Americans that would support him in a run for office.”
2020 Election
Trump campaign asks Giuliani to argue Pennsylvania appeal despite rebuke by federal judge
Rudy Giuliani is expected to take the lead when President Donald Trump's campaign appeals a federal judge's decision to dismiss challenges to the 2020 election in Pennsylvania.
Bloomberg reported that Giuliani has been asked to argue the case before the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit
Last week, federal Judge Matthew Brann rebuked Giuliani after he made oral arguments calling for 680,000 ballots to be invalidated. It was Giuliani's first appearance in federal court in decades.
2020 Election
Biden team to face immediate decisions on global hotspots
US President-elect Joe Biden's foreign policy team has entered the stage with calls to return to international cooperation and democratic values after Donald Trump's chaotic four years.
The incoming administration has made clear that its top priority will be fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, but it will also face immediate decisions on several global hotspots:
- Facing China and Russia -
The Trump administration by its final year had taken a hawkish turn on China, declaring that years of US engagement had failed and speaking of a vast global confrontation with the world's most populous nation, which it blamed for the Covid-19 pandemic.
2020 Election
‘Do you feel embarrassed?’ Newsmax CEO grilled on why he airs shows claiming COVID pandemic is a ‘scam’
Chris Ruddy, the Trump-loving CEO of Newsmax, made a damning admission this week about the accuracy of shows on his network.
During an interview with journalist Mehdi Hasan, Ruddy was shown a clip of Newsmax hosts Diamond and Silk making egregiously false claims that China deliberately released the novel coronavirus to thwart President Donald Trump's bid to win a second term.
"This whole fiasco was planned, including the China virus!" they claimed.
Hasan proceeded to grill Ruddy on the low-quality nature of his network's shows.
"Given that you have been a journalist for more than 30 years, do you feel embarrassed to be running nonsense like that on your network?" he asked.