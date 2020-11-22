Lara Trump buried by CNN host for claiming Trump voters don’t ‘feel’ like he lost
Lara Trump appeared on Fox News to further the Trump campaign agenda that the 45th president of the United States, her father-in-law, won the election.
“There are about 74 million people out there who do not feel like the result of this election that has been presented is accurate,” she told Fox News host Leland Vittert.
In a recap segment on CNN’s Reliable Sources Sunday afternoon, chief media correspondent Brian Stelter responded, “Lara Trump is wrong, by the way, to say that every Trump voter feels that this thing was rigged.” Speaking of feelings, he added, “Facts do not care about your feelings … This conspiracy crap is just like Trump’s anti-media enemy of the people smear. It’s a slow-acting poison that is crippling the American [body of] politics.”
Lara is a former American television producer and a Trump campaign adviser. She’s married to Trump’s son, Eric, and they have two children.
Watch the video below.
Lara Trump on Fox earlier today: "There are about 74 million people out there who do not FEEL like the result of this election that has been presented is accurate. "
That's why I had to invoke the "facts do not care about your feelings" line on @reliablesources… pic.twitter.com/FE0ofx9iLO
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 22, 2020
2020 Election
