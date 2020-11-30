Lara Trump says she expects her father-in-law to serve 4 more years — and Fox host doesn’t buy it
In a Fox News segment that aired Monday evening, President Donald J. Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump said she thinks her father-in-law will serve four more years. However, the host questioned her reasoning.
“I still think that the president will get four more years in office. I think it will be the next four years because this thing is far from over,” Lara said.
Fox News personality Martha MacCallum pushed back, noting all of the states that have certified the results and mentioning that Geraldo Rivera said it was time for the president to move on.
Lara called the certifications “procedural steps,” and said, “the reality is the electoral college does not vote in their states until Dec. 14. Congress doesn’t actually certify anything until the beginning of January, so we’ve got plenty of time.”
Watch the video below.
Lara Trump still thinks her father-in-law will serve four more years. Totally bonkers. pic.twitter.com/BGK600SCBg
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 1, 2020
