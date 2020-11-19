Last Week Tonight smacks down right-wing conspiracy theorists trying to cite them as evidence voting machines were hacked
With right-wing conspiracy theories circulating about Dominion voting machines, some conservatives on social media are turning to an old episode of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver that covered the security flaws in voting machines — citing it as potential evidence the election was rigged against President Donald Trump.
Here is a video of John Oliver on his show @LastWeekTonight literally going on for 20 minutes telling us how unreliable dominion voting machines are in 2019.
Today he's debunking that there was fraud in the election saying its dangerous to question. LOL https://t.co/xNgJ5mLYZB pic.twitter.com/dgkD4s3dC1
— Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) November 17, 2020
On Thursday, however, Last Week Tonight hit back, debunking the claims of voting machine fraud and chastising people for taking Oliver’s words out of context.
Hello to all our new viewers who've encountered our 2019 segment on voting machines through conservative media using it to push Trump's voter-fraud claims! First: sorry we swear so much! But second: the way people are using that segment is horseshit!
— Last Week Tonight (@LastWeekTonight) November 19, 2020
If you watch our segment through to the end, you'll notice that we say the biggest vulnerability is if a state uses direct-recording electronic voting machines, or DREs, especially those without a paper trail. https://t.co/n3P0KWTlvP
— Last Week Tonight (@LastWeekTonight) November 19, 2020
Good news! Of the states where the Trump campaign is contesting the election results – PA, GA, MI, WI, AZ and NV – only Nevada still uses DRE machines, and even those produce a paper trail.
— Last Week Tonight (@LastWeekTonight) November 19, 2020
On top of which, a huge proportion of votes this year came in on absentee ballots, which are… y'know… paper ballots.
— Last Week Tonight (@LastWeekTonight) November 19, 2020
In the story, we also suggest that a good failsafe is to perform a risk-limiting audit after an election is completed. GA is wrapping up its risk-limiting audit. PA, NV and MI are piloting risk-limiting audits this year. AZ and WI are performing more limited audits this year.
— Last Week Tonight (@LastWeekTonight) November 19, 2020
Would you like Wisconsin and Arizona to perform risk-limiting audits? Maybe their Republican-led state legislatures should get on that!
— Last Week Tonight (@LastWeekTonight) November 19, 2020
(Is now the time to point out that in 2019, the House passed the SAFE Act, which would've required every state to have risk-limiting audits in federal elections, but McConnell didn't bring it up for a vote in the Senate? It sure seems like a good time to mention it.)
— Last Week Tonight (@LastWeekTonight) November 19, 2020
Finally, and most importantly: There is no evidence that any voting-machine fraud happened. In fact, some of the experts we consulted for our piece signed a letter regarding the Trump campaign's allegations. Would you like to read it? Here it is!https://t.co/9sald9OxTW
— Last Week Tonight (@LastWeekTonight) November 19, 2020
If you didn't click through, here's the important part: pic.twitter.com/TCCF3PbHEk
— Last Week Tonight (@LastWeekTonight) November 19, 2020
And here's @PolitiFact's writeups of the Dominion Voting Systems and Hammer/Scorecard rumors that you may've seen — both of which they rate "Pants on Fire". (Note: "Pants on Fire" is bad.)https://t.co/2h1FgZpuvuhttps://t.co/jP2Rx2Z4LI
— Last Week Tonight (@LastWeekTonight) November 19, 2020
And here is a GIF of an all-mouse band. pic.twitter.com/pPUDbWSBrs
— Last Week Tonight (@LastWeekTonight) November 19, 2020
