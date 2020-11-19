Quantcast
Last Week Tonight smacks down right-wing conspiracy theorists trying to cite them as evidence voting machines were hacked

Published

47 mins ago

on

HBO's John Oliver opens his show with a discussion of Trump's week/Screenshot

With right-wing conspiracy theories circulating about Dominion voting machines, some conservatives on social media are turning to an old episode of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver that covered the security flaws in voting machines — citing it as potential evidence the election was rigged against President Donald Trump.

On Thursday, however, Last Week Tonight hit back, debunking the claims of voting machine fraud and chastising people for taking Oliver’s words out of context.

2020 Election

Trump campaign challenges election results, but El Paso has a critical question: Where is our money?

Published

11 mins ago

on

November 19, 2020

By

Throughout November, President Trump’s reelection campaign has aggressively solicited donations to support its widely debunked claims of a rigged presidential election. Here in Texas, the president’s team still owes the city of El Paso a 2-year-old debt of more than half a million dollars.

In February 2019, Trump held a campaign rally at the El Paso County Coliseum that cost the city $470,000 in security and other related expenses. After that initial invoice went unpaid, city officials tacked on an additional $99,000 in late fees.

The city considered, and then decided against, suing the campaign earlier this year to recoup the funds. City Attorney Karla Nieman didn’t explain what led to that decision but said her office is still considering other ways to collect on the debt.

2020 Election

Mike Pence ripped for ‘refusing to answer a single question’ at first coronavirus briefing in months

Published

18 mins ago

on

November 19, 2020

By

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to surge across America, but the leader of the White House coronavirus task force refused to answer any questions during the first press briefing in months.

"We understand. You’re tired of hearing about #COVID19," the Centers for Disease Control tweeted Thursday. "But facts are facts: This pandemic is not over and cases are still rising across the U.S."

The CDC noted "an increase in rates of #COVID19 throughout all areas of the United States."

@CDCMMWR highlights data showing an increase in rates of #COVID19 throughout all areas in the United States since September, with the sharpest increases in small cities and rural areas compared to urban areas: https://t.co/Z9SBbFyNUS.#PowerOfRural pic.twitter.com/lLLHjLCSYS

2020 Election

Biden says won’t order ‘national shutdown’ despite COVID surge

Published

36 mins ago

on

November 19, 2020

By

US President-elect Joe Biden said Thursday he would not order a nationwide shutdown to fight the Covid-19 pandemic despite a surge in cases.

States and cities have been imposing their own restrictions, including home confinement, the closure of indoor dining and a limit on gatherings as infections soar across the country.

"There's no circumstance which I can see that would require total national shutdown. I think that would be counterproductive," Biden, who takes office on January 20, told reporters.

He said however that rules for when and how businesses and other establishments can open would have to be calibrated based on the threat in the area in question, noting the varying levels of spread throughout the country.

