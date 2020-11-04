Legal expert says Trump’s rage is a losing strategy: ‘Going to court requires making actual legal arguments’
Joshua A. Geltzer, a former legal adviser for the National Security Council, on Wednesday noted that President Donald Trump has yet to make a solid legal argument as to why election results he disagrees with should be overturned.
In a statement early Wednesday morning, Trump attempted to falsely claim victory and insisted that he would take his case to the courts.
But Geltzer observed that Trump’s rage and his attack on Democratic institutions would not be enough to sway judges.
“But going to court requires making actual legal arguments,” Geltzer wrote. And, for all of the complex election-related legal questions that might still arise as the votes are counted, none of the claims Trump made on Wednesday morning qualifies as a legal argument, let alone a winning one.
According to Geltzer, Trump’s “most outrageous” gambit was to a threat to sue if all voting did not stop.
“All voting has stopped. That’s the whole reason the country is beginning to see election results, because the end of Election Day marked the end of voting, and election administrators around the country began reporting results,” the legal expert noted. “For Trump to suggest otherwise is dangerous — it gives his supporters reason to believe Trump’s long-standing, escalating claims that any election loss represents something being “stolen” from him. But it’s nothing his lawyers can take to court. It’s not even close to something they can sue over.”
Geltzer concluded by speculating that election challenges could eventually reach the Supreme Court.
“And it’s conceivable that actual legal arguments will be made by the Trump campaign or by other Republicans. But we didn’t hear any from Trump on Wednesday morning — not by a long shot,” he said.
Read the entire column from The Washington Post.
2020 Election
Pennsylvania lt. gov. on Trump’s ‘ballot dump’ claim: ‘No different than any other random internet troll’
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) on Wednesday dismissed President Donald Trump as an "internet troll" after the president suggested that illegal "ballot dumps" are taking place in the commonwealth.
During an interview on MSNBC, host Hallie Jackson asked Fetterman about a recent message from Trump on Twitter.
"Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled," Trump wrote. "Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted."
Fetterman dismissed the remarks.
"The president is no different than any other random internet troll saying crazy things that have no basis in reality," the Pennsylvania official remarked. "That's not the case and it's not true. And Twitter constantly puts those kinds of statements on hold and none of those [have] any factual basis."
2020 Election
GOP sources say Trump had a ‘temper tantrum’ after seeing results swing toward Biden: CNN’s Gangel
Republicans close to the White House told CNN's Jamie Gangel on Wednesday that President Donald Trump flew off the handle after he saw his early-night election lead slipping away from him.
While discussing the president's false declaration of victory early Wednesday morning, Gangel said that her sources say that Trump reacted with rage and disbelief after seeing Democratic rival Joe Biden surging ahead in Michigan as more traditionally blue counties reported their totals.
"A senior official who is normally an ally of the president said that Trump had a temper tantrum last night," she explained. "That he saw that the numbers could start going against him, that he wanted to declare victory while he thought that he was ahead."
2020 Election
USPS statistics on mail-in ballots ‘look worse than they actually are’: report
According to data released on Wednesday, the United States Postal Service failed to deliver thousands of absentee ballots around the country before the cut-off times — and one of the worst failures occurred in South Florida, where 27 percent of mail-in votes may have never been received.
But those statistics might not be telling the entire story. Vice News reported Tuesday that ballots were not being scanned for delivery in an effort to speed up the process.