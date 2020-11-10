Legal experts trash Trump’s Pennsylvania election lawsuit: It has a ‘throw it all at the wall and see what sticks’ feel to it

President Trump’s lawsuit accusing Pennsylvania of violating the Constitution with a “tw0-tiered voting system” has little chance of succeeding, according to legal experts.
The suit has “lots of complaints about different things, and it’s not easy to see how they all fit together,” University of Pennsylvania Law School’s Kermit Roosevelt told the Courier Journal. “This has a very ‘throw it all at the wall and see what sticks’ feel.”
Just as other lawsuits contesting state ballot results, the lawsuit has little evidence to support it. Speaking to the Courier Journal, election law expert Rick Hasen said the lawsuit is “extremely unlikely” to change the results in Pennsylvania or the election as a whole.
“Its key claim, that there’s some inequality in the treatment of mail-in ballot and in-person ballots, could have been brought months ago,” Hasen said. “It does not seem calculated to get any relief other than delay.”
