Quantcast
Connect with us

Legal experts trash Trump’s Pennsylvania election lawsuit: It has a ‘throw it all at the wall and see what sticks’ feel to it

Published

4 mins ago

on

Donald Trump via Shutterstock

President Trump’s lawsuit accusing Pennsylvania of violating the Constitution with a “tw0-tiered voting system” has little chance of succeeding, according to legal experts.

The suit has “lots of complaints about different things, and it’s not easy to see how they all fit together,” University of Pennsylvania Law School’s Kermit Roosevelt told the Courier Journal. “This has a very ‘throw it all at the wall and see what sticks’ feel.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Just as other lawsuits contesting state ballot results, the lawsuit has little evidence to support it. Speaking to the Courier Journal, election law expert Rick Hasen said the lawsuit is “extremely unlikely” to change the results in Pennsylvania or the election as a whole.

“Its key claim, that there’s some inequality in the treatment of mail-in ballot and in-person ballots, could have been brought months ago,” Hasen said. “It does not seem calculated to get any relief other than delay.”

Read the full article over at the Courier Journal.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

US diplomats ‘shocked and confused’ after Pompeo claims there will be a ‘smooth transition to second Trump administration’: CNN

Published

3 mins ago

on

November 10, 2020

By

U.S. diplomats are shocked and confused by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's brazen refusal to acknowledge President-elect Joe Biden's victory. National security correspondent Kylie Atwood and State Department correspondent Jennifer Hansler told CNN's Marshall Cohen that one U.S. diplomat said, "I am sick. How dare he undermine our work?" And another U.S. diplomat asked, "How can he be serious? This is actually incredibly scary."

"For someone who created a code of ethos and a West Point graduate, he's stooping to the lowest of the low," one State Department official said, adding that Pompeo is "sinking his legacy, even with all the work and diplomacy of his term."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Legal experts trash Trump’s Pennsylvania election lawsuit: It has a ‘throw it all at the wall and see what sticks’ feel to it

Published

4 mins ago

on

November 10, 2020

By

President Trump's lawsuit accusing Pennsylvania of violating the Constitution with a "tw0-tiered voting system" has little chance of succeeding, according to legal experts.

The suit has "lots of complaints about different things, and it’s not easy to see how they all fit together," University of Pennsylvania Law School's Kermit Roosevelt told the Courier Journal. "This has a very 'throw it all at the wall and see what sticks' feel."

Just as other lawsuits contesting state ballot results, the lawsuit has little evidence to support it. Speaking to the Courier Journal, election law expert Rick Hasen said the lawsuit is “extremely unlikely” to change the results in Pennsylvania or the election as a whole.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Hannity demands Georgia’s GOP governor call legislative Special Session to ‘challenge the presidential election’

Published

15 mins ago

on

November 10, 2020

By

The website of Fox News host Sean Hannity called on residents of Georgia to demand a legislative Special Session to “challenge the presidential election” on Tuesday.

"The 2020 General Election and impending Senate Races show the state of Georgia is now the most important battleground in the United States," the website wrote. "Only the Governor of Georgia can call a special session of that state’s legislature. We have precious little time to have the Georgia legislature called into session to challenge this presidential election and to demand that the U.S. Senate race be made transparent. We need the Republican controlled legislature, the Republican Secretary of State and the Republican governor of the state to stop muttering vague comments and take true action. And that starts with Governor Brian Kemp."

Continue Reading
 
 
Click to learn how you can get a free book for a limited time! Try Raw Story ad-free for $1. LEARN MORE