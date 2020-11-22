Lincoln Project issues new video attacking the new Republican Party ‘treasonous, unpatriotic and despotic’

In a hard-hitting web video attacking the new Republican Party, the GOP-led Lincoln Project announced that it’s officially time that they remove “Republic” from their name.

“These hypocrites in office don’t care about a republic. They don’t care about our democracy or the Constitution they swore on a Bible to protect,” says a voice showing videos of leaders like Sens. Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

“We have seen their true colors, and they are treasonous, unpatriotic, down-right despotic,” the video continues. “But most importantly, dangerous.”

The Lincoln Project explains that while President Donald Trump has been the one who has done the greatest damage, there are other Republicans “waiting in the wings” to do the same. It showed GOP leaders Rep. Mark Meadows (R-CA) and Sens. Tom Cotton (R-AR) and Ted Cruz (R-TX), saying that they’re ready to “dismantle our democracy.”

The Lincoln Project spent the majority of the election attacking Trump, but announced that they would continue past the election to attack enablers of the president as well as “Trumpism.”

See the video below:

There are Republicans waiting in the wings, waiting for their turn to dismantle democracy. We are watching. And so is the world. pic.twitter.com/vw8BemYtX3 — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 22, 2020