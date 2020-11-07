Lincoln Project members trolling Trump’s voter fraud hotline — that has been plagued by prank calls
On Saturday evening, CNN reported that the voter fraud hotline set up by the Trump campaign was being plagued by fake calls.
The campaign has made allegations of imagined voter fraud, but has not offered any evidence of voter fraud that would impact the outcome of the election, which has been called for President-elect Joe Biden.
The problem is that Trump has repeatedly said that if Biden won it would have to be because of fraud, so the campaign has been searching for evidence.
I asked a GOP official if they actually believe this election has been stolen. Their response: pic.twitter.com/idzY0YEgjp
— Elaina Plott (@elainaplott) November 7, 2020
Instead of admitting defeat and conceding, the Trump campaign set up a hotline where supporters could make allegations of fraud.
Help stop voter suppression, irregularities and fraud!
Report a case: https://t.co/NJVvakXKTH
Call: (888) 630-1776 pic.twitter.com/MNMitxvVEj
— Dan Scavino🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) November 5, 2020
But instead of getting leads, the hotline has been plagued by prank calls.
ABC news reports that the Trump campaign "voter fraud" hotline "has turned into a nightmare…bombarded with prank calls from people laughing or mocking them over Biden's win before hanging up…"https://t.co/VWLpc6qqUz
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 8, 2020
On Saturday even, Lincoln Project advisors Steve Schmidt and George Conway trolled the Trump campaign by spreading the number on Twitter:
Thank you, Rick. It's important that people do not call 888-630-1776 unless they have important information to relay to the Trump campaign.
Also, they should *NOT*—repeat, *NOT*—provide info to the Trump voter fraud website https://t.co/0CoJPIVcgk unless it's significant. https://t.co/d6FKOf2iOO
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 8, 2020
Raw Story attempted to contact the hotline to ask if they had found any evidence of widespread voter fraud, but received a busy signal.
