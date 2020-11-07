Quantcast
Connect with us

Lincoln Project members trolling Trump’s voter fraud hotline — that has been plagued by prank calls

Published

1 min ago

on

Steve Schmidt on MSNBC (screengrab)

On Saturday evening, CNN reported that the voter fraud hotline set up by the Trump campaign was being plagued by fake calls.

The campaign has made allegations of imagined voter fraud, but has not offered any evidence of voter fraud that would impact the outcome of the election, which has been called for President-elect Joe Biden.

The problem is that Trump has repeatedly said that if Biden won it would have to be because of fraud, so the campaign has been searching for evidence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead of admitting defeat and conceding, the Trump campaign set up a hotline where supporters could make allegations of fraud.

ADVERTISEMENT

But instead of getting leads, the hotline has been plagued by prank calls.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Saturday even, Lincoln Project advisors Steve Schmidt and George Conway trolled the Trump campaign by spreading the number on Twitter:

ADVERTISEMENT

Raw Story attempted to contact the hotline to ask if they had found any evidence of widespread voter fraud, but received a busy signal.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

GOP pollster Frank Luntz explains how Trump’s delusions are fracturing Republicans: ‘There is no middle ground’

Published

21 mins ago

on

November 7, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is fracturing the GOP with his insistence that Republicans echo his unfounded fantasies of election fraud.

On Saturday evening, The Washington Post published a story by Ashley Parker and Josh Dawsey titled, "Trump, a president obsessed with winning, spends the day refusing to admit his loss to Biden."

"On Saturday, Donald Trump finally became the one thing he hates the most: a loser," the story began. "If Trump incinerates a final presidential norm by refusing to offer a gracious concession speech and attend his successor’s Inauguration Day, he will still, in 10 weeks, have to pack up the White House residence and vacate perhaps the most coveted address in America: 1600 Pennsylvania Ave."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

WATCH: President-elect Joe Biden gives victory speech

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 7, 2020

By

President-elect Joe Biden gave his victory speech in Delaware on Saturday evening.

Biden was introduced by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who gave an upbeat speech.

We cannot repair the economy, restore our vitality, or relish life’s most precious moments — hugging a grandchild, birthdays, weddings, graduations, all the moments that matter most to us — until we get this virus under control.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

WATCH: Vice President-elect Kamala Harris gives upbeat and hopeful victory speech

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 7, 2020

By

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris gave an upbeat victory speech on Saturday evening.

The California senator began by talking about legendary Congressman John Lewis (D-GA) and praising democracy.

"You ushered in a new day for America," Harris said, to honking from the vehicles at the car rally.

"And to the American people, thank you to turning out in record numbers to ensure your voice was heard," she said. "You chose hope and decency and science and, yes, truth."

She offered praise for campaign volunteers, poll workers, voters and all the trailblazers who came before her.

Continue Reading
 
 
Click to learn how you can get a free book for a limited time! Try Raw Story ad-free for $1. LEARN MORE