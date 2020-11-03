Lindsey Graham has received more money from non-disclosed donors than any other senator in 2020
Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-S.C.) has received more donations from non-disclosed donors than any other senator, despite his effort to raise questions about the legitimacy of the Democratic contribution platform, ActBlue.
Out of all the Senate candidates running in the 2020 election, Graham has received the largest number of campaign contributions from donors that provided little to no information about their occupations, according to a report published by OpenSecret.org. The report also noted that Graham’s campaign does not offer any employment information for the donors who contributed a collective $6 million to his Senate campaign. Approximately 19% of the South Carolina lawmaker’s campaign donations came from high-dollar donors but there is very little information to disclose who these donors are.
For donors who contribute more than $200 to a single campaign in an election cycle, the Federal Elections Commission does require campaigns to initiate their “best effort” to obtain donors’ “full name, mailing address, occupation and employer,” but a substantial number of Graham’s donors’ employment information remains unknown.
The latest findings come just days after Graham raised concerns about his Democratic opponent Jaime Harrison’s massive fundraising haul. During an appearance on Fox News, Graham claimed that he was “financially overwhelmed” and being out-fundraised by Harrison because people “hate [his] guts.”
Despite the questionable donations Graham has received, he has called for an investigative probe into the Democratic fundraising platform, ActBlue as he raised questions about the sources of the firm’s small-dollar donations which have led to a massive windfall for the Democratic Party.
“Where’s all this money coming from ActBlue coming from? How easy would it be to just have a bunch of pre-paid credit cards?” Graham previously asked The Hill.
Ironically, it appears Graham, himself, has actually benefited from a significant number of donations that raise the same questions he’s asking about Democratic fundraising.
Texas police department faces backlash after spelling out ‘VOTE’ with handcuffs and bullets
A Texas police department was criticized on Tuesday after it spelled out the word "vote" using handcuffs, ammunition and other gear.
In an election day tweet, the Southlake Department of Public Safety encouraged voters to "be kind, be courteous, and be a good human."
The tweet included a photograph of the word "vote" spelled using various law enforcement gear. The image included handcuffs, two magazines of ammunition, a Taser, pepper spray and a mock pistol.
While you’re at the polls and in the lines, be kind, be courteous, and be a good human. #vote pic.twitter.com/doTLjo4bJm
New Jersey police mulling charges against ‘irresponsible and dangerous’ Trump supporters
All over the United States, rowdy caravans of pro-Trump motorists have been causing problems — from a caravan in Texas that surrounded a Biden-Harris campaign bus to a caravan in Riverside County, California that made it difficult for voters to get to a polling place. And in New Jersey, police are considering pressing charges against Trump supporters who participated in a caravan that blocked traffic along the Garden State Parkway on Sunday, November 1.