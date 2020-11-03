Lindsey Graham has received more money from non-disclosed donors than any other senator in 2020

Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-S.C.) has received more donations from non-disclosed donors than any other senator, despite his effort to raise questions about the legitimacy of the Democratic contribution platform, ActBlue.

Out of all the Senate candidates running in the 2020 election, Graham has received the largest number of campaign contributions from donors that provided little to no information about their occupations, according to a report published by OpenSecret.org. The report also noted that Graham’s campaign does not offer any employment information for the donors who contributed a collective $6 million to his Senate campaign. Approximately 19% of the South Carolina lawmaker’s campaign donations came from high-dollar donors but there is very little information to disclose who these donors are.

For donors who contribute more than $200 to a single campaign in an election cycle, the Federal Elections Commission does require campaigns to initiate their “best effort” to obtain donors’ “full name, mailing address, occupation and employer,” but a substantial number of Graham’s donors’ employment information remains unknown.

The latest findings come just days after Graham raised concerns about his Democratic opponent Jaime Harrison’s massive fundraising haul. During an appearance on Fox News, Graham claimed that he was “financially overwhelmed” and being out-fundraised by Harrison because people “hate [his] guts.”

Despite the questionable donations Graham has received, he has called for an investigative probe into the Democratic fundraising platform, ActBlue as he raised questions about the sources of the firm’s small-dollar donations which have led to a massive windfall for the Democratic Party.

“Where’s all this money coming from ActBlue coming from? How easy would it be to just have a bunch of pre-paid credit cards?” Graham previously asked The Hill.

Ironically, it appears Graham, himself, has actually benefited from a significant number of donations that raise the same questions he’s asking about Democratic fundraising.