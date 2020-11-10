Lindsey Graham holding hearing on ‘breaking the news’ as GOP lashes out at media calling Biden president-elect
Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) Judiciary Committee will conduct a hearing entitled, “Breaking the News: Censorship, Suppression, and the 2020 Election” on Tuesday, Nov. 17, according to Reuter’s Patricia Zengerle.
The news comes one day after Graham told Fox News’ Sean Hannity that, “We’re now finding potentially that 25,000 nursing home residents in different nursing homes requested mail-in ballots at the exact same time. Somebody is up to no good in these nursing homes.”
Graham has publicly thanked President Donald J. Trump for helping him maintain his seat in the Senate.
“I’m here to stand with President [Donald J. Trump] — he stood with me,” Graham tweeted Monday. “He’s the reason we’re going to have a Senate Majority.”
This is what Senator Graham’s Judiciary Committee is up to next week. #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/dcHGUJdLiP
— Patricia Zengerle 🦃 (@ReutersZengerle) November 10, 2020
Watch the video below.
WATCH: Lindsey Graham says: "We're now finding potentially that 25,000 nursing home residents in different nursing homes requested mail-in ballots at the exact same time…Somebody is up to no good in these nursing homes"
pic.twitter.com/vgHhzmPbvO
— The Election Wizard🧙♂️ (@Wizard_Predicts) November 10, 2020
2020 Election
‘Epidemic of delusion’: Chris Murphy unleashes epic floor speech ripping GOPers for not accepting Trump loss
Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) lashed out at his Republican colleagues on Tuesday for refusing to accept that President Donald Trump had lost the 2020 election.
In a speech on the Senate floor, Murphy noted that one Republican candidate had lost his race by 72 points but is refusing to concede. Another GOP candidate refused to concede after losing by 40 points, Murphy said.
"There is an epidemic of delusion that is spreading out from the White House and infecting the entire Republican Party," the senator asserted. "And it presents a real threat to this country. President Trump didn't win the election. Every single one of my colleagues knows this. And he didn't just lose, he lost by a pretty substantial margin."
2020 Election
US diplomats ‘shocked and confused’ after Pompeo claims there will be a ‘smooth transition to second Trump administration’: CNN
U.S. diplomats are shocked and confused by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's refusal to acknowledge President-elect Joe Biden's victory, according to new reports from CNN. National security correspondent Kylie Atwood and State Department correspondent Jennifer Hansler claimed that one U.S. diplomat said, "I am sick. How dare he undermine our work?" And another U.S. diplomat asked, "How can he be serious? This is actually incredibly scary."
2020 Election
Hannity’s website demands Georgia’s GOP governor call legislative Special Session to ‘challenge the presidential election’
The website of Fox News host Sean Hannity called on residents of Georgia to demand a legislative Special Session to “challenge the presidential election” on Tuesday.
"The 2020 General Election and impending Senate Races show the state of Georgia is now the most important battleground in the United States," the website wrote. "Only the Governor of Georgia can call a special session of that state’s legislature. We have precious little time to have the Georgia legislature called into session to challenge this presidential election and to demand that the U.S. Senate race be made transparent. We need the Republican controlled legislature, the Republican Secretary of State and the Republican governor of the state to stop muttering vague comments and take true action. And that starts with Governor Brian Kemp."