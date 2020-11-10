Lindsey Graham holding hearing on ‘breaking the news’ as GOP lashes out at media calling Biden president-elect

Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) Judiciary Committee will conduct a hearing entitled, “Breaking the News: Censorship, Suppression, and the 2020 Election” on Tuesday, Nov. 17, according to Reuter’s Patricia Zengerle.

The news comes one day after Graham told Fox News’ Sean Hannity that, “We’re now finding potentially that 25,000 nursing home residents in different nursing homes requested mail-in ballots at the exact same time. Somebody is up to no good in these nursing homes.”

Graham has publicly thanked President Donald J. Trump for helping him maintain his seat in the Senate.

“I’m here to stand with President [Donald J. Trump] — he stood with me,” Graham tweeted Monday. “He’s the reason we’re going to have a Senate Majority.”

This is what Senator Graham’s Judiciary Committee is up to next week. #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/dcHGUJdLiP — Patricia Zengerle 🦃 (@ReutersZengerle) November 10, 2020

pic.twitter.com/vgHhzmPbvO — The Election Wizard🧙‍♂️ (@Wizard_Predicts) November 10, 2020