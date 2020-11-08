Lindsey Graham: If we accept these election results ‘you’d never have a Republican president forever’
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) warned on Sunday that there will never be another Republican president if the current 2020 elections results are allowed to stand.
Graham made the remarks on Fox News after multiple news networks called the election for President-elect Joe Biden.
“Number one, this is a contested election and the media doesn’t decide who becomes president,” Graham complained. “If they did, you would never have a Republican president forever. So, we’re discounting them.”
The South Carolina Republican went on the claim that he had evidence of 15 dead people voting in Pennsylvania.
“If we don’t challenge and change the U.S. election system, there will never be another Republican president elected again,” he asserted. “President Trump should not concede.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
2020 Election
‘The time has come’: Melania Trump tells husband to accept defeat, report says
First Lady Melania Trump is the latest person in President Donald Trump's orbit to encourage him to accept the reality of defeat in the 2020 presidential election.
A source close to the first lady confirmed that she has advised Trump to give up the fight, according to CNN correspondent Shimon Prokupecz.
"First Lady Melania Trump has joined the growing chorus of President Trump’s inner circle advising him the time has come for him to accept the loss, a source familiar with the conversations tells CNN," Prokupecz revealed on Twitter.
First Lady Melania Trump has joined the growing chorus of President Trump’s inner circle advising him the time has come for him to accept the loss, a source familiar with the conversations tells CNN.
2020 Election
Melania ‘counting minutes’ to divorce now that Trump has lost the election: report
According to a report from the Daily Mail tabloid, first lady Melania Trump is contemplating divorcing her husband Donald now that they will be leaving the White House in January after his loss to former Vice President Joe Biden.
The report notes that the couple, who have been married for 15 years, have continued to sleep in separate bedrooms in what a former aide to the first lady called a "transactional marriage."
In an interview, former White House aide and Apprentice contestant Omarosa Manigault Newman, said divorce could be in the offing now that that the White House years are coming to an end.
2020 Election
Lindsey Graham: If we accept these election results ‘you’d never have a Republican president forever’
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) warned on Sunday that there will never be another Republican president if the current 2020 elections results are allowed to stand.
Graham made the remarks on Fox News after multiple news networks called the election for President-elect Joe Biden.
"Number one, this is a contested election and the media doesn't decide who becomes president," Graham complained. "If they did, you would never have a Republican president forever. So, we're discounting them."
The South Carolina Republican went on the claim that he had evidence of 15 dead people voting in Pennsylvania.