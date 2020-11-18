Lindsey Graham slammed by his former staffer for becoming one of the worst Trump sycophants in the entire GOP

In an op-ed for the Bulwark this Wednesday, Nicholas Connors, who was once a staffer for Sen. Lindsey Graham, said that he worked for the South Carolina Republican because he thought he was a man with “moral clout” who was “unafraid to speak his mind and who would be a good guide for the American people.”
“Needless to say, I was wrong,” Connors writes.
Once a critic of President Trump, Graham has morphed into “one of the most fawning Trump sycophants in the entire GOP herd,” he continues, adding that many of his former colleagues wonder what caused Graham to change.
“It seems that for Graham, changing one’s operational code to fit the political climate so as to stay close to power is not just acceptable—it’s part of his inherent identity,” writes Connors. “The flippant manner in which he speaks about not standing on principles makes it clear how he could go from telling Americans they should ‘tell Donald Trump to go to hell’ to effectively licking Trump’s boots on command.”
In the waning days of Trump’s presidency, Graham has somehow found a new low, according to Connors, by seeking to have legally cast ballots excluded from the vote count in Georgia.
“This goes beyond indulging Trump’s conspiracy theories and into the realm of actively trying to undermine the democratic process.”
Read the full op-ed over at The Bulwark.
