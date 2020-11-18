Quantcast
Connect with us

Lindsey Graham slammed by his former staffer for becoming one of the worst Trump sycophants in the entire GOP

Published

11 mins ago

on

Sen. Lindsey Graham (C-SPAN)

In an op-ed for the Bulwark this Wednesday, Nicholas Connors, who was once a staffer for Sen. Lindsey Graham, said that he worked for the South Carolina Republican because he thought he was a man with “moral clout” who was “unafraid to speak his mind and who would be a good guide for the American people.”

“Needless to say, I was wrong,” Connors writes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Once a critic of President Trump, Graham has morphed into “one of the most fawning Trump sycophants in the entire GOP herd,” he continues, adding that many of his former colleagues wonder what caused Graham to change.

“It seems that for Graham, changing one’s operational code to fit the political climate so as to stay close to power is not just acceptable—it’s part of his inherent identity,” writes Connors. “The flippant manner in which he speaks about not standing on principles makes it clear how he could go from telling Americans they should ‘tell Donald Trump to go to hell’ to effectively licking Trump’s boots on command.”

In the waning days of Trump’s presidency, Graham has somehow found a new low, according to Connors, by seeking to have legally cast ballots excluded from the vote count in Georgia.

“This goes beyond indulging Trump’s conspiracy theories and into the realm of actively trying to undermine the democratic process.”

Read the full op-ed over at The Bulwark.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s former chief of staff questions Rudy Giuliani’s election challenges: ‘This isn’t a TV program’

Published

1 min ago

on

November 18, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's former chief of staff Mick Mulvaney questioned the legal efforts to overturn his election loss.

Mulvaney, who served as the White House budget director and acting chief of staff, criticized Rudy Giuliani's leadership of the campaign's legal team after challenge after challenge has failed, reported Politico.

“I’m still a little concerned about the use of Rudy Giuliani," Mulvaney told Fox Business. "It strikes me that this is the most important lawsuit in the history of the country, and they’re not using the most well-noted election lawyers."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Pentagon official gets caught up in a Lincoln Project feud just hours after being appointed by Trump

Published

4 mins ago

on

November 18, 2020

By

On Wednesday, Lincoln Project veterans affairs adviser Fred Wellman revealed that Scott O'Grady, President Donald Trump's new nominee for Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs, attacked him on Twitter in a private message, calling him "a sad person" and "pathetic."

O'Grady, a former fighter pilot in the Bosnia conflict and the co-chair of Veterans for Trump, was allegedly angered because of a comment that Wellman made on one of his Twitter threads — ironically, a thread in which he demanded his critics say things "to his face."

Last night the newly nominated Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs parachuted into my DM’s because I commented on a thread where he was telling critics to say things “to his face.” If you want to be in the arena you better have thick skin. He doesn’t pic.twitter.com/clotgU5dzk

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Lindsey Graham slammed by his former staffer for becoming one of the worst Trump sycophants in the entire GOP

Published

11 mins ago

on

November 18, 2020

By

In an op-ed for the Bulwark this Wednesday, Nicholas Connors, who was once a staffer for Sen. Lindsey Graham, said that he worked for the South Carolina Republican because he thought he was a man with "moral clout" who was "unafraid to speak his mind and who would be a good guide for the American people."

"Needless to say, I was wrong," Connors writes.

Once a critic of President Trump, Graham has morphed into "one of the most fawning Trump sycophants in the entire GOP herd," he continues, adding that many of his former colleagues wonder what caused Graham to change.

"It seems that for Graham, changing one’s operational code to fit the political climate so as to stay close to power is not just acceptable—it’s part of his inherent identity," writes Connors. "The flippant manner in which he speaks about not standing on principles makes it clear how he could go from telling Americans they should 'tell Donald Trump to go to hell' to effectively licking Trump’s boots on command."

Continue Reading
 
 
Click to learn how you can get a free book for a limited time! Try Raw Story ad-free for $1. LEARN MORE