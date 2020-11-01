Lindsey Graham tells women: ‘There’s a place for you in America’ if you ‘follow traditional family structure’
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told women over the weekend that they can “follow traditional family structure” if they want to be welcome in America.
Graham made the remarks at a campaign stop in Conway, South Carolina on Saturday, where he hyped the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett.
“You know what I like about Judge Barrett? She’s got everything,” Graham explained to supporters. “She’s just not wicked smart, she’s incredibly good. She embraces her faith.”
“I want every young woman to know that that there’s a place for you in America if you’re pro-life, if you embrace your religion and you follow traditional family structure,” he added, “that you can go anywhere, young lady.”
Watch the video clip below.
Sen. Lindsey Graham says Amy Coney Barrett shows young women can go anywhere in America “if you are pro-life, if you embrace your religion and you follow traditional family structure.”
The term “traditional family structure” has been used to exclude and denigrate LGBTQ families. pic.twitter.com/bbpvnBdFU7
— Chris Johnson (@chrisjohnson82) October 31, 2020
2020 Election
Trump’s speeches turning into whine-fests as frantic pace of rallies exhausts the president: report
In a report for the Daily Beast, Asawin Suebsaeng writes that the frantic pace that Donald Trump is maintaining -- holding three to four rallies a day -- is taking its toll on the president who now appears to be going through the motions by mainly whining about how he is being treated.
According to the report, a close aide to Trump admitted the president is tired but is also fearful of appearing weak as his re-election prospects seem to be slipping away.
2020 Election
Lindsey Graham tells women: ‘There’s a place for you in America’ if you ‘follow traditional family structure’
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told women over the weekend that they can "follow traditional family structure" if they want to be welcome in America.
Graham made the remarks at a campaign stop in Conway, South Carolina on Saturday, where he hyped the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett.
"You know what I like about Judge Barrett? She's got everything," Graham explained to supporters. "She's just not wicked smart, she's incredibly good. She embraces her faith."
"I want every young woman to know that that there's a place for you in America if you're pro-life, if you embrace your religion and you follow traditional family structure," he added, "that you can go anywhere, young lady."
2020 Election
Trump’s top COVID adviser goes on Russian state-media to claim lockdowns are ‘killing people’
Seeking a friendly venue where he would not be challenged, Dr. Scott Atlas -- who has emerged as Donald Trump's favorite doctor on all matters CONVID-19 related despite his lack of credentials in epidemiology -- appeared on Kremlin-backed Russia Today to say that the biggest problem with the coronavirus pandemic is the lockdown.
Described on the show as "one of the only two men the U.S. president apparently listens to on the pandemic,” Atlas took shots at White House health officials who preceded him by saying there has been an“epic failure of public policy by people who refuse to accept they were wrong.”