Lindsey Graham tells women: ‘There’s a place for you in America’ if you ‘follow traditional family structure’

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told women over the weekend that they can “follow traditional family structure” if they want to be welcome in America.

Graham made the remarks at a campaign stop in Conway, South Carolina on Saturday, where he hyped the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

“You know what I like about Judge Barrett? She’s got everything,” Graham explained to supporters. “She’s just not wicked smart, she’s incredibly good. She embraces her faith.”

“I want every young woman to know that that there’s a place for you in America if you’re pro-life, if you embrace your religion and you follow traditional family structure,” he added, “that you can go anywhere, young lady.”

