‘Consider running again’: Lindsey Graham tells Trump to think about conceding ‘peacefully’
Sen. Lindsey Graham revealed on Monday that he had told President Donald Trump to peacefully transfer power and then “consider running again” after his election appeals are exhausted.
While speaking on Fox News Radio’s Brian Kilmeade Show, Graham said that he had talked with the president at length on Sunday.
“Do you believe the president will concede?” Kilmeade asked. “Do you believe he goes to the inauguration of Joe Biden?”
“I don’t want to get ahead of myself,” Graham replied. “But if we do everything reasonably possible like actually count the votes, look at challenged ballots to see if they should be counted or not, file lawsuits about suspicious activity and he falls short, we’ll cross that bridge.”
“The country has always came [sic] out on the right side of transferring the power, where it was transferred peacefully,” he continued. “It will happen here.”
Graham added: “I would encourage President Trump — if after all this he does fall short, we can’t just quite get there — to not let this movement die, to consider running again, to create an organization, platforms over the next four years to keep his movement alive, growing the Republican representation in minority communities, talk about economic populism and just basically keep it alive.”
Listen to the interview below.
