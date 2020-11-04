Louis DeJoy delivers stunning response after failing to meet judge’s contempt deadline on hundreds of thousands of ballots
A federal judge earlier on Tuesday ordered Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to have postal inspectors sweep USPS facilities and find 300,000 election ballots across the country that have been scanned into the postal system but not delivered to election authorities.
If the ballots are not delivered today, Election Day, in most cases they will not be counted.
DeJoy has just said he was “unable” to meet the judge’s order to have the ballots located and processed by 3 PM, he said. Instead of displaying any sense of seriousness about the ballots or his job performance, he offered up a stunning response.
In short, DeJoy, through his USPS attorneys, told Judge Emmet Sullivan that they couldn’t meet the deadline because doing so would have disrupted postal inspectors’ other work. As if on Election Day there is anything more important than getting all ballots delivered so they can be counted.
But not only did he say they were just too busy to meet the judge’s orders, they didn’t realize, he claims, the judge had put the deadline in place.
“Defendants were unable to accelerate the daily review process to run from 12:30pm to 3:00pm, without significantly disrupting preexisting activities on the day of the Election,” the USPS said in its response to the Judge, adding the deadline was something they “did not understand the Court to invite or require.”
BREAKING: USPS fails to meet deadline set by U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan to sweep facilities and immediately deliver remaining mail ballots. As of this week, USPS said there were some 300,000 ballots that lacked a delivery scan pic.twitter.com/5ODluNmk0Z
— John Kruzel (@johnkruzel) November 3, 2020
DeJoy also said: “There are only one or two Inspectors in any one facility, and thus they do not have the ability to personally scour the entire facility. Indeed, doing so would be impractical (given the size of that facility) and would take them away from their other pressing Election Mail-related responsibilities, as detailed above.”
One of the nation’s preeminent voting rights experts, Ari Berman, said minutes ago, “Louis DeJoy should be held in contempt of court & face criminal charges for obstructing an election if these ballots are not delivered on time.”
He adds:
Mail delays got worse closer to election, at same time GOP courts gave voters less time to return ballots. This is unconscionable https://t.co/xgsEYw3Qnw
— Ari Berman (@AriBerman) November 3, 2020
Election law expert Rick Hasen:
The biggest election day failure is from USPS to timely deliver the ballots, and we can put the blame squarely on DeJoy.
Thanks to @johnkruzel who has been all over this storyhttps://t.co/ktQbbM9zV8
— Rick Hasen (@rickhasen) November 3, 2020
Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner, now an NBC News and MSNBC legal analyst:
Please read: Judge Emmet Sullivan ORDERED a full “sweep” of postal facilities, ORDERED the delivery of all ballots and ORDERED the “defendants” – that would be Louis DeJoy and company – to certify that “NO BALLOTS WERE LEFT BEHIND.” Let’s remember these words from Judge Sullivan. pic.twitter.com/V2x3xZcMQg
— Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) November 3, 2020
2020 Election
An epic battle vote-counting battle is underway in Pennsylvania — and it’s getting ugly
Many pundits feared that Pennsylvania would be a major nail biter in the 2020 presidential election, and that prediction is coming to pass — with Democrats accusing Republicans of trying to declare a premature victory for President Donald Trump in the Keystone State and stressing that every vote needs to be counted.
In 2000's presidential election, Florida was the scene of an epic vote-counting battle. But in 2020, Florida was declared for Trump on Election Night — while Pennsylvania was shaping up to have an ugly battle over the vote-counting process.
2020 Election
Trump goes nightmare-scenario
It was a rambling, incoherent and extraordinary speech even by Trump's standards, delivered in an extraordinary setting — the East Room of the White House, rather than a campaign headquarters at a Washington hotel, as would be traditional for an incumbent president running for re-election. Whether it represents a genuine attempt to subvert democracy or was just an example of "Trump being Trump" and letting off some steam depends on one's perspective. Vice President Mike Pence attempted to assert the latter interpretation, arriving on stage after Trump had concluded and making relatively normal remarks about "the integrity of the vote," while of course praising Trump in fulsome terms and urging him to "make America great again, again."
2020 Election
Mark Kelly unseats Martha McSally in Arizona, flipping John McCain’s former Senate seat blue
Mark Kelly has unseated Republican Sen. Martha McSally in Arizona, marking the first time in modern history that the state has sent two Democratic senators to Washington.
Kelly, a retired astronaut and the husband to former Rep. Gaby Giffords, D-Ariz., ran as a pragmatic liberal. Often posting double-digit margins, he held a wide lead over McSally throughout the year. At one point in early September, Kelly led by 17 points in a Fox News poll.
McSally, never popular in the state, struggled to shake her affiliation with President Trump, at times appearing visibly flustered by the association as Election Day approached. In October, she dodged a debate question about her support for the president, after which Trump belittled her at a rally.