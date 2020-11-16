Marco Rubio refers to Biden as ‘president-elect’ as Trump refuses to concede
WASHINGTON — Sen. Marco Rubio referred to Joe Biden as “president-elect” on Monday evening, making him the first prominent Florida Republican — who isn’t retiring — to directly acknowledge Biden’s victory even as President Donald Trump continues to falsely claim he won the election.In an interview with reporters on Capitol Hill, Rubio, who leads the Senate Intelligence Committee, was asked his opinion on reports saying independent Maine Sen. Angus King could be named director of national intelligence for the incoming Biden administration.While answering, Rubio used the term “president-elect” —…
Bob Woodward warns of Trump attacking Iran: ‘Presidents can start wars on their own’
Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Bob Woodward on Thursday explained how Donald Trump could start a war with Iran before his term ends in January.
Woodward was interviewed by Lawrence O'Donnell on MSNBC on Monday, who noted a new report by The New York Times.
"President Trump asked senior advisers in an Oval Office meeting on Thursday whether he had options to take action against Iran’s main nuclear site in the coming weeks. The meeting occurred a day after international inspectors reported a significant increase in the country’s stockpile of nuclear material, four current and former U.S. officials said on Monday," the newspaper reported.
Trump is condemning thousands more to death by holding his entire party hostage
Yes, the election was rigged — but by the Republicans
It turns out that Donald Trump was right: the election was rigged. He would know, of course, because he and Louis DeJoy were the ones who rigged it.
Historically, “conservative“ (e.g. “white racist”) efforts to rig the vote were almost entirely focused on preventing people of color from voting. For almost a century, this involved literacy tests, guessing the number of jellybeans in a jar, and other low-tech, blatant strategies.
In the 1960s, William Rehnquist and friends launched “Operation Eagle Eye“ in the Southwest where they would send “poll watchers“ to threaten and intimidate Native American, Hispanic and Black voters.