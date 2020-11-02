Mark Hamill does final Lincoln Project ad calling out Trump’s tyranny of stopping votes from being counted

The Lincoln Projects’ final ad is a 90-second video that attacks President Donald Trump for trying to steal the election by blocking states from counting ballots as they’re cast.

Narrated by Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), the ad begins by remembering that the absentee ballots was created because soldiers were far from home and couldn’t show up to the county seat to cast their vote.

The right to vote has been something the overwhelming amount of Americans had to fight for. Yet, in 2020, Americans are being forced to fight to have their ballot counted again.

“Nothing is more important than counting every vote, especially those that are serving our country. Suppressing any vote is un-American,” Hamill says in the ad.

If Trump has his way, thousands of American soldiers won’t have their votes counted on Election Day. Not because they weren’t filed in time, not because they got stuck in the mail, but because Trump did whatever he could to stop votes from being counted.

“America’s armed forces have relied on absentee voting since the Civil War,” said Lincoln Project co-founder Reed Galen. “There is absolutely no reason for the Trump campaign to sow doubt and confusion over the process except to discourage people from voting and votes from being counted. He’s doing this because the only way he can win is by cheating. We won’t allow it.”

“Count every vote!” is the line the ad ends on.

See the ad below: