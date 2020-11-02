Quantcast
Connect with us

Mark Hamill does final Lincoln Project ad calling out Trump’s tyranny of stopping votes from being counted

Published

8 mins ago

on

LAS VEGAS NEVADA, DECEMBER 14, 2015: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at campaign event at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino the day before the CNN Republican Presidential Debate (Photo: Joseph Sohm/Shutterstock)

The Lincoln Projects’ final ad is a 90-second video that attacks President Donald Trump for trying to steal the election by blocking states from counting ballots as they’re cast.

Narrated by Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), the ad begins by remembering that the absentee ballots was created because soldiers were far from home and couldn’t show up to the county seat to cast their vote.

ADVERTISEMENT

The right to vote has been something the overwhelming amount of Americans had to fight for. Yet, in 2020, Americans are being forced to fight to have their ballot counted again.

“Nothing is more important than counting every vote, especially those that are serving our country. Suppressing any vote is un-American,” Hamill says in the ad.

If Trump has his way, thousands of American soldiers won’t have their votes counted on Election Day. Not because they weren’t filed in time, not because they got stuck in the mail, but because Trump did whatever he could to stop votes from being counted.

“America’s armed forces have relied on absentee voting since the Civil War,” said Lincoln Project co-founder Reed Galen. “There is absolutely no reason for the Trump campaign to sow doubt and confusion over the process except to discourage people from voting and votes from being counted. He’s doing this because the only way he can win is by cheating. We won’t allow it.”

“Count every vote!” is the line the ad ends on.

ADVERTISEMENT

See the ad below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Mark Hamill does final Lincoln Project ad calling out Trump’s tyranny stopping votes from being counted

Published

6 mins ago

on

November 2, 2020

By

The Lincoln Projects' final ad is a 90-second video that attacks President Donald Trump for trying to steal the election by blocking states from counting ballots as they're cast.

Narrated by Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), the ad begins by remembering that the absentee ballots was created because soldiers were far from home and couldn't show up to the county seat to cast their vote.

The right to vote has been something the overwhelming amount of Americans had to fight for. Yet, in 2020, Americans are being forced to fight to have their ballot counted again.

“Nothing is more important than counting every vote, especially those that are serving our country. Suppressing any vote is un-American,” Hamill says in the ad.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Former RNC comms director reveals he voted for Biden: ‘Proud to vote country over party’

Published

19 mins ago

on

November 2, 2020

By

In a tweet this Monday, the RNC's former communications director from 2017 to 2019 under Ronna McDaniel announced that he's casting his vote for Joe Biden in 2020.

"Proud to vote country over party," Ryan Mahony wrote. "Proud to vote for @JoeBiden."

Proud to vote country over party

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Jewish cemetery desecrated in battleground state — ‘Trump’ spray-painted on tombstones: report

Published

19 mins ago

on

November 2, 2020

By

Gravestones at the Ahavas Israel Cemetery in Grand Rapids, MI have been defaced with "Trump," the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) of Michigan reported Monday.

"We are appalled by the reported desecration of gravestones at the Ahavas Israel Cemetery in Grand Rapids, MI," the nonprofit organization tweeted. "We are in close touch with the Jewish community and Law Enforcement to investigate this vandalism."

Continue Reading
 
 
Click to learn how you can get a free book for a limited time! Try Raw Story ad-free for $1. LEARN MORE