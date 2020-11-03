Quantcast
Connect with us

Martin Sheen does Election Day ad for Lincoln Project calling it ‘the first day of the rest of America’s life’

Published

1 min ago

on

Martin Sheen (Damon D'Amato/ Creative Commons)

President Jeb Bartlet, a.k.a actor Martin Sheen, lent his voice to an Election Day Lincoln Project video calling Nov. 3 “the first day of the rest of America’s life.”

Showing photos of Americans getting out of bed, the sun rising and joggers taking off for a morning run.

“One day that will, one way or another, change how this country feels about itself,” Sheen’s voice says. “One last push to get the train back on its tracks. One day that cannot wipe out the last nine months or the last four years, but can clear a path for a thousand better days ahead.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sheen described the rest of the world watching Americans like a parent sitting in the stands, “peaking through their fingers.”

“Come on, America. Come on,” the optimistic Sheen encouraged.

Hour by hour, and vote by vote, history rests on America’s shoulders, the ad says.

Watch it below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump’s Homeland Security chief urges patience over vote count: ‘This process may require time’

Published

1 min ago

on

November 3, 2020

By

Donald Trump's top domestic security official urged voters Tuesday to be patient in waiting for election results after reports that the president could rush to claim victory.

"Voters should be patient while waiting for the outcome of this year's election," said Chad Wolf, the acting secretary of homeland security.

"It is important to recognize that this process may require time."

Trump reportedly told confidants that he would declare victory late Tuesday if it looked like he was ahead in the voting, though he denied the accusation.

As voting opened, he told Fox News that there was "no reason to play games" over declaring victory early.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

The reason Trump is so depressed about the election is he’s got a slate of lawsuits waiting for him

Published

16 mins ago

on

November 3, 2020

By

Under Attorney General Bill Barr, the Justice Department has refused to indict President Donald Trump, citing an antiquated "policy" from decades previously. But if Trump loses the election, he's got a slate of lawsuits and prosecutions waiting for him.

The New York Times reported Monday that "in unguarded moments, Mr. Trump has for weeks told advisers that he expects to face intensifying scrutiny from prosecutors if he loses." Those suits include not only the investigations in New York but new probes by the Justice Department without Barr to protect him.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘This is unreal’: Raging Trump supporter accuses random people of being ‘antifa’ near Brooklyn polling place

Published

25 mins ago

on

November 3, 2020

By

On Election Day, Hilary Shepherd, a poll worker in Brooklyn, caught a Trump supporter intimidating and shouting at voters near the polling place, accusing random bystanders of being "antifa."

When accused of breaking election laws, he snapped, "I'm 100 feet away. Get a tape measure. I'm 100 feet away."

I’m a poll worker here in Brooklyn. Here’s the first case of voter intimidation I’ve witnessed: pic.twitter.com/sAXaWlb08v

— Hilary Shepherd (@TheHBS) November 3, 2020

Continue Reading
 
 
Click to learn how you can get a free book for a limited time! Try Raw Story ad-free for $1. LEARN MORE