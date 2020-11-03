Martin Sheen does Election Day ad for Lincoln Project calling it ‘the first day of the rest of America’s life’

President Jeb Bartlet, a.k.a actor Martin Sheen, lent his voice to an Election Day Lincoln Project video calling Nov. 3 “the first day of the rest of America’s life.”

Showing photos of Americans getting out of bed, the sun rising and joggers taking off for a morning run.

“One day that will, one way or another, change how this country feels about itself,” Sheen’s voice says. “One last push to get the train back on its tracks. One day that cannot wipe out the last nine months or the last four years, but can clear a path for a thousand better days ahead.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sheen described the rest of the world watching Americans like a parent sitting in the stands, “peaking through their fingers.”

“Come on, America. Come on,” the optimistic Sheen encouraged.

Hour by hour, and vote by vote, history rests on America’s shoulders, the ad says.

Watch it below: