Martin Sheen does Election Day ad for Lincoln Project calling it ‘the first day of the rest of America’s life’

President Jeb Bartlet, a.k.a actor Martin Sheen, lent his voice to an Election Day Lincoln Project video calling Nov. 3 “the first day of the rest of America’s life.”
Showing photos of Americans getting out of bed, the sun rising and joggers taking off for a morning run.
“One day that will, one way or another, change how this country feels about itself,” Sheen’s voice says. “One last push to get the train back on its tracks. One day that cannot wipe out the last nine months or the last four years, but can clear a path for a thousand better days ahead.”
Sheen described the rest of the world watching Americans like a parent sitting in the stands, “peaking through their fingers.”
“Come on, America. Come on,” the optimistic Sheen encouraged.
Hour by hour, and vote by vote, history rests on America’s shoulders, the ad says.
Watch it below:
Under Attorney General Bill Barr, the Justice Department has refused to indict President Donald Trump, citing an antiquated "policy" from decades previously. But if Trump loses the election, he's got a slate of lawsuits and prosecutions waiting for him.
The New York Times reported Monday that "in unguarded moments, Mr. Trump has for weeks told advisers that he expects to face intensifying scrutiny from prosecutors if he loses." Those suits include not only the investigations in New York but new probes by the Justice Department without Barr to protect him.