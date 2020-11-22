Maryland GOP governor slaps aside Trump’s blame-shifting attack with blunt ‘stop golfing and concede’ potshot

President Donald J. Trump took a jab at Gov. Larry Hogan (R-MD) Sunday by sharing a Breitbart article that called him an “anti-Trump hero” and said he paid for “flawed coronavirus tests from South Korea.” His reaction was in response to the Raw Story article titled, “Republican governor drops the hammer on Trump’s ‘banana republic’ attempt to steal the election.”

“This RINO will never make the grade. Hogan is just as bad as the flawed tests he paid big money for!” Trump commented after the article.

RINO is the Trump popular term for “Republican in Name Only.” He often uses it to describe Mitt Romney (R-UT) as well.

Hogan replied, “If you had done your job, America’s governors wouldn’t have been forced to fend for themselves to find tests in the middle of a pandemic, as we successfully did in Maryland.” He then added the directive, “Stop golfing and concede.”

View their exchange below.

If you had done your job, America's governors wouldn't have been forced to fend for themselves to find tests in the middle of a pandemic, as we successfully did in Maryland. Stop golfing and concede. https://t.co/tCXO8etxge — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) November 22, 2020