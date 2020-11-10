Mass layoffs at the Republican Party leaves staff in shock: CNN
In political operations, campaigns and parties generally staff up ahead of the election, but it’s typically understood that its seasonal work likely to end after the election. That wasn’t the case for the GOP, where the staff was left in shock after learning that many would be laid off ahead of the holidays, CNN.com reported.
As CNN’s John Harwood said Monday, the Trump 2020 campaign staff will likely get their final paycheck on the 15th. At the RNC, a fundraising blitz is underway trying to retire President Donald Trump’s campaign debt under the guise of legal challenges to the electoral loss.
“Departments within the RNC were instructed Monday to inform staffers who were being laid off, though the scale of the layoffs vary among the departments,” the report said. “Most stemmed from those assigned to the RNC-Trump Victory program, the joint fundraising effort between the RNC and Trump campaign that served as the ground and field program for the Trump campaign.”
A source from the GOP told CNN that the staff layoffs were widespread and a “large portion of the staff.”
“Layoffs are the logical next step considering the outcome,” said one RNC source.
CNN recalled that during the Florida recount in 2000 the RNC was able to pay a huge group of staffers on the ground there. That isn’t happening this year.
2020 Election
HHS secretary says he will cooperate with Biden on pandemic ‘if there’s a transition’
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on Tuesday confirmed that the Trump administration has so far refused to cooperate with President-elect Joe Biden's transition team despite the ongoing pandemic.
During an appearance on CNBC, Azar was asked if the government's COVID-19 task force had a policy in place allowing it to communicate with the Biden transition team.
President Donald Trump's HHS secretary responded by suggesting that there would not be a transition of power.
"If there's a transition and that will be determined by the GSA," Azar said, "we are prepared for any transition and will ensure that it is a professional and cooperative one because our first and foremost mission is protecting the American people's health and welfare."
2020 Election
‘Oh honey, not EVERY Tuesday’: Eric Trump roasted for telling supporters to vote one week after election
Eric Trump on Tuesday became the subject of brutal mockery after he published an apparently pre-scheduled tweet in which he encouraged President Donald Trump's supporters to go out and vote one week after the election had ended.
"Minnesota get out and vote!!!" Trump wrote in a tweet that was hastily deleted shortly after being published.
Trump's tweet was instantly ridiculed -- and many Twitter users reignited the debate over whether he or Donald Trump Jr. was the "dumber" Trump son.
2020 Election
‘You lost – get out’: Trump ridiculed for celebratory all-cap ‘WE WILL WIN!’ tweet
To buck up his fans after the election slipped away from him with President-elect Joe Biden now ready to move into the Oval Office, Donald Trump tweeted out "WE WILL WIN!" on Tuesday morning that prompted many commentators to point out that, no, "You lost."
The president is currently pushing for legal remedies at the state level over his election loss -- that have been fruitless so far -- but that didn't keep him from predicting he will come out on top despite all evidence to the contrary.
The president was reminded of that this morning if he bothered to read the responses to his tweet, as you can see below: