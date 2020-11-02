Massive Hurricane Eta continues to intensify ahead of landfall

Hurricane Eta continued to grow and expand Monday evening after being upgraded to an intense Category 4 hurricane earlier in the day. Meteorologists at the National Hurricane Center in Miami are watching closely to see if Eta will continue its course to potentially becoming a Category 5 “monster” as it barrels toward Nicaragua. The Hurricane Center is warning of “catastrophic wind damage” near where the center crosses over the coast, along with a “potentially catastrophic and life-threatening storm surge” as high as 12 to 18 feet above normal tide levels. Winds in the eyewall upon landfall could gust above 150 mph.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government of Nicaragua has begun evacuating coastal residents in advance of the impending storm, officials issuing a rare red alert through their System of Prevention, Mitigation, and Warning of Disasters. Hardest hit will be Puerto Cabezas, home to more than 60,000 people. Many were already packing up early Monday, The Washington Post reported.

In addition to Nicaragua being in its path, Eta is expected to cause severe flash and river flooding, along with landslides in portions of Central America, including Honduras, Guatemala and Belize. A threat of heavy rainfall is extended to Jamaica, southeastern Mexico, El Salvador, southern Haiti, and the Cayman Islands.

In addition to Hurricane Eta, nine storms have rapidly intensified in the Atlantic this year alone.

Water is a serious concern with #Eta. Storm surge could be as high as 12-18 feet above normal tide levels along the #Nicaragua coast, and rainfall could be up to 35" for portions of Central America. Both hazards are likely to cause catastrophic damage.https://t.co/TyDJZLFSHa pic.twitter.com/JyuKNVv119 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) November 2, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The trochoidal wobbling of #Eta's eye means a secondary wind max or eyewall is forming, but has not yet seemed to reverse the intensification trend based on satellite imagery. A recon plane is en route to finally provide some detailed data. pic.twitter.com/q6YolJLedu — Levi Cowan (@TropicalTidbits) November 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Including #HurricaneEta, 9 storms have now rapidly intensified in the Atlantic this year: https://t.co/gzI2U80Bfa pic.twitter.com/yebVuecLbg — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) November 2, 2020