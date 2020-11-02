Quantcast
Connect with us

Massive Hurricane Eta continues to intensify ahead of landfall

Published

1 hour ago

on

Satellite image of Hurricane Eta via NOAA.

Hurricane Eta continued to grow and expand Monday evening after being upgraded to an intense Category 4 hurricane earlier in the day. Meteorologists at the National Hurricane Center in Miami are watching closely to see if Eta will continue its course to potentially becoming a Category 5 “monster” as it barrels toward Nicaragua. The Hurricane Center is warning of “catastrophic wind damage” near where the center crosses over the coast, along with a “potentially catastrophic and life-threatening storm surge” as high as 12 to 18 feet above normal tide levels. Winds in the eyewall upon landfall could gust above 150 mph.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government of Nicaragua has begun evacuating coastal residents in advance of the impending storm, officials issuing a rare red alert through their System of Prevention, Mitigation, and Warning of Disasters. Hardest hit will be Puerto Cabezas, home to more than 60,000 people. Many were already packing up early Monday, The Washington Post reported.

In addition to Nicaragua being in its path, Eta is expected to cause severe flash and river flooding, along with landslides in portions of Central America, including Honduras, Guatemala and Belize. A threat of heavy rainfall is extended to Jamaica, southeastern Mexico, El Salvador, southern Haiti, and the Cayman Islands.

In addition to Hurricane Eta, nine storms have rapidly intensified in the Atlantic this year alone.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

GOP ‘has become a giant political brothel’: NYT’s Tom Friedman says ‘the red light has always been on’

Published

3 mins ago

on

November 2, 2020

By

The Republican Party was blasted by New York Times columnist Tom Friedman on CNN.

"Few people are more respected for how they think and how they communicate than our next guest," anchor Chris Cuomo said. "He says this could be the last week of America as we know it."

new york times columnist and author of "thank you for being late," tom friedman is here. i paid a lot of money for this hair. you want to scare it off my head. what does it mean? >>

"Well, Chris, it is a real possibility that we will not be able to have a legitimate transfer of power," Friedman said. "That if the president does lose, does contest the vote, does create massive discrediting of the outcome, we could have a prolonged period where we don't have a legitimate transfer of power for the first time in our history."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Roger Stone had advance knowledge the Access Hollywood tape was going to be released: Newly unsealed documents

Published

25 mins ago

on

November 2, 2020

By

On Monday, BuzzFeed News announced that they had managed to get several previously redacted sections of information in former special counsel Robert Mueller's interviews made public as part of their extended court battle for information.

🚨BREAKING: @BuzzFeedNews and I and @EPICprivacy just got MAJOR sections of the Mueller report unredacted related to Wikileaks and Roger Stone and the Trump campaign's interest in hacked DNC emails and charging decisions related to Julian Assange

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Lester Holt warns of voting ‘powder keg’ in election eve address: ‘This is a deep breath moment’

Published

38 mins ago

on

November 2, 2020

By

NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt on Monday had a message to viewers on the stakes of the 2020 election.

"At about this time tomorrow evening the first polls in the 2020 election will begin to close," Holt noted. "If that just gave you a knot in your stomach, it's ok, me too."

"Let's face it, this campaign has often felt like a powder keg with a fuse burning down to November 3rd and it's allowed our minds to sometimes drift into dark places about potential for violence and whether the outcome will be accepted," he continued.

"This is a deep breath moment. We will need all of our collective patience and critical think skills tomorrow. Yes, democracy is messy, but we have got to let it work. If not for ourselves, then for our children, who you know are watching us," he explained.

Continue Reading
 
 
Click to learn how you can get a free book for a limited time! Try Raw Story ad-free for $1. LEARN MORE