‘Math doesn’t care about his feelings’: Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. ruthlessly mocks Trump’s delusions
Democratic Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman on Wednesday mocked President Donald Trump for still believing he has a shot at winning his state.
At the moment, President-elect Joe Biden has a lead of nearly 50,000 votes in Pennsylvania, which makes it almost impossible to imagine the result of the race being overturned after a recount.
Fetterman told CNN’s John King during an interview that the president seems to have a very hard time understanding how much basic arithmetic is stacked against him in the state.
“Math doesn’t care about his feelings, it doesn’t care about anyone’s feelings!” he said. “The math in Pennsylvania is damning for the president.”
He then dared the president to take his challenges to the United States Supreme Court, as he predicted that they would fail in humiliating fashion.
He then took a more serious turn and noted the damage the president’s rants about the election are doing to Americans’ faith in democracy.
“At some point, we all have to collectively accept yelling ‘Voter fraud!’ when there is no evidence whatsoever of it is yelling ‘fire’ in a crowded theater,” he said. “It is harming the democratic franchise of our country and the peaceful transition of power. We cannot accept that.”
Watch the video below.
2020 Election
Trump ousts yet another Pentagon staffer to make way for his ‘loyalists’ — and more firings are coming: report
Pentagon officials are sounding the alarm as a sweeping overhaul that began Monday continues to fire off staffers for no apparent reason other than disagreements with the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.
In addition to Monday's firing of Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, Mark Tomb, the deputy chief of staff to the undersecretary of defense for policy, was ousted from his position Tuesday, according to The Intercept.
Tomb, who declined to comment when reached by phone, was forced into retirement as part of a wave of firings of top Defense Department officials that included James Anderson, the Pentagon’s acting policy chief; Joseph Kernan, the undersecretary for intelligence; and Esper’s former chief of staff Jennifer Stewart.
2020 Election
2020 Election
‘It’s not safe’: CNN reporters walk out of Kelly Loeffler’s ‘Save Our Majority’ rally over COVID fears
CNN correspondent Kyung Lah said on Wednesday that her team was forced to leave a rally hosted by Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R) in Georgia because there were too few safety precautions.
Lah explained in a tweet that Loeffler held the "Save Our Majority" rally in a windowless room where many of the supporters were not wearing masks despite rising COVID-19 infections in the state.
A photograph accompanying the tweet shows supporters packed shoulder to shoulder.
"My entire @CNN team has physically left this indoor rally," Lah later reported. "It’s not safe given the #Covid19 numbers in Georgia. Again, this is the 'Save our Majority' rally in Cobb County,"