‘Math is math’: GOP senator buried for refusal to accept Trump lost to Biden

On Saturday, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) echoed the claims of the Trump campaign on Twitter, attacking the media for calling the presidential election and claiming that the winner will not be determined until “allegations of fraud” have been addressed.

The media do not get to determine who the president is. The people do. When all lawful votes have been counted, recounts finished, and allegations of fraud addressed, we will know who the winner is — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) November 7, 2020

Hawley’s tirade earned swift mockery from social media.

When the moment to show leadership and good character arrived, the junior senator from Missouri once again walked the other way. https://t.co/olYj0lS5n0 — Antonio French (@AntonioFrench) November 7, 2020

We have our first case of BDS – Biden Derangement Syndrome https://t.co/4jlIbUpcGO — Drew Savicki (@SenhorRaposa) November 7, 2020

No kidding. But even ppl in the media know how to do math. There’s not enough ballots for Trump to catch up. Biden’s lead in Penn is large enough compared to the remaining ballots to preliminarily call the race. We need better education in Mo. every our senators struggle. — imnotvegan (@imnorvegan) November 7, 2020

Biden won dude. And stop saying "lawful ballots". You're doing it to try to back up the Republican claim that their is all of this voter fraud when, the few times it has been found, it's generally been the Republican party behind it. Not saying Dems haven't done it, but dude. — violentX (@SailorSunnydale) November 7, 2020

😂😂😂😂

I've said this before, but @YaleLawSch schools consider rescinding your degree. A competent attny would understand that without evidence, allegations are nonsense. — erin (@erinruss10) November 7, 2020

.@HawleyMO is clearly in Slightly Smarter Trump Authoritarian School, and he’s flunking. But MSM/Beltway desperately wants its post-Paul Ryan Republican Dreamboat, and he will be very ridiculous — and potentially dangerous — in the next four years. #Election2020 #BidenHarris2020 https://t.co/L7uPXCeiO5 — Joe Rossi (@JoeLATrib) November 7, 2020

Seeing this kind of childish and delusional behavior from elected officials is, quite frankly, really sad. You lost! It happens sometimes. You can't win all the time. Get over it…#Elections2020 #ElectionDay #TrumpLost https://t.co/dfHaq54Q8B — Pokermask (@ThePokermask) November 7, 2020

