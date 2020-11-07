‘This is insane’: Trump attorney melts down on ‘dishonest’ Fox News for declaring Joe Biden the 46th president

Jenna Ellis, who serves as Senior Legal Adviser to Donald Trump’s campaign, erupted in fury on Twitter Saturday morning, just moments after Fox News declared their decision desk had called the election for Joe Biden, with the attorney raging at a Fox chyron identifying the former vice president the 46th percent of the United States.

In a series of tweets, she snarled at the media — and Fox News correspondent John Roberts — saying the election is far from over.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing a screenshot of the offensive Fox News chyron, she wrote: “This is the most dishonest chyron Fox News has ever run.”

But she wasn’t done.

“Media coordinated efforts are attempting to simply declare Joe Biden the president and ignore the rule of law. There is no official winner until every legal vote is counted accurately, the states certify results, and all legal challenges are resolved,” she wrote before adding, ““Reporters” across all mainstream media networks (except @newsmax) are IGNORING reality. This is insane.”

You can see tweets below:

This is the most dishonest chyron Fox News has ever run. pic.twitter.com/S8D5b2Ri9v — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) November 7, 2020

Media coordinated efforts are attempting to simply declare Joe Biden the president and ignore the rule of law. There is no official winner until every legal vote is counted accurately, the states certify results, and all legal challenges are resolved. — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) November 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

“Reporters” across all mainstream media networks (except @newsmax) are IGNORING reality. This is insane. — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) November 7, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Really @johnrobertsFox? The President doesn’t have enough “high power lawyers” on his team to make a credible case? I guess you’re just ignoring our track record. What biased activism from you under the flippant guise of “just a couple observations.” 🙄 — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) November 7, 2020