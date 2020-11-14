Matt Gaetz endorses Trump for 2024 — in Fox News rant against Dick Cheney and Paul Ryan
President Donald Trump has yet to concede that he lost the 2020 presidential race, but one Florida man is already hoping he mounts a comeback in 2024.
“I am here to endorse the Trump 2024 movement, whenever the president wants to ignite it,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) said on Fox News Saturday evening.
“Joe Biden has indicated that he wants to reach out to Republicans, but he’s reaching in all the wrong place,” Gaetz argued.
“It seems he wants to import the foreign policy of Dick Cheney and the trade policy of Paul Ryan,” he said of the former GOP leaders.
“That’s what President Trump got us away from,” he continued. “We’re no longer a movement that wants to invade every cave in Whereveristan while we impoverish our people with bad trade deals and invite every illegal immigrant to cross our borders illegally.”
President Trump just picked up his first 2024 endorsement, from @mattgaetz pic.twitter.com/hInNXzPz1S
— TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) November 15, 2020
2020 Election
‘Administration officials paint a portrait of chaos’: Washington Post reports on Trump’s ‘negligence’
On Saturday evening, The Washington Post published a blockbuster report on President Donald Trump's "negligence" in managing the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Since Election Day and for weeks prior, Trump has all but ceased to actively manage the deadly pandemic, which so far has killed at least 244,000 Americans, infected at least 10.9 million and choked the country’s economy. The president has not attended a coronavirus task force meeting in 'at least five months,' said one senior administration official with knowledge of the meetings, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to share candid details," correspondents Ashley Parker, Josh Dawsey, Yasmeen Abutaleb and Philip Rucker reported.
2020 Election
WATCH: Trump supporters descended on a city he lost by 87.4 points — and it didn’t end well
President-elect Joe Biden won the vote in Washington, DC 87.4 points in the 2020 presidential race.
Biden scored a huge landslide victory, winning 92.9% of the vote in the District, to Trump's 5.5%.
Nonetheless, Trump urged his supporters to travel to Washington, DC for a rally of white nationalists and conspiracy theorists falsely claiming he did not lose the 2020 election.
Apparently, they did not receive a warm welcoming.
"Three Trump supporters are eating outside at a restaurant, 2 blocks from the White House. 16th & K St. A large group confronts them," NBC DC correspondent Shomari Stone reported.
2020 Election
Dan Rather offers a priceless analysis of the GOP plan for how Trump could ‘win’ the 2020 presidential race
Veteran journalist Dan Rather is over the GOP attempts to push conspiracy theories that Donald Trump did not lose the 2020 presidential campaign.
"Dude. You lost," is his pinned tweet on Twitter.
But he's still be tracking the GOP efforts to sow doubt.
Rather noted a clip of Republican Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick on Fox News.
Patrick suggested that Trump could win if recounts flipped the votes in Georgia and Arizona, followed by the Supreme Court awarding Pennsylvania to Trump even though Biden got far more votes.