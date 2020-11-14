Matt Gaetz endorses Trump for 2024 — in Fox News rant against Dick Cheney and Paul Ryan

President Donald Trump has yet to concede that he lost the 2020 presidential race, but one Florida man is already hoping he mounts a comeback in 2024.

“I am here to endorse the Trump 2024 movement, whenever the president wants to ignite it,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) said on Fox News Saturday evening.

“Joe Biden has indicated that he wants to reach out to Republicans, but he’s reaching in all the wrong place,” Gaetz argued.

“It seems he wants to import the foreign policy of Dick Cheney and the trade policy of Paul Ryan,” he said of the former GOP leaders.

“That’s what President Trump got us away from,” he continued. “We’re no longer a movement that wants to invade every cave in Whereveristan while we impoverish our people with bad trade deals and invite every illegal immigrant to cross our borders illegally.”