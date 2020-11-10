McConnell doesn’t care if he’s seen as a hypocrite because wants to maintain his power: Ex-Harry Reid adviser
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is changing his tune on the importance of a peaceful transition of power. In 2016, McConnell said that Americans understand that with 270 electoral votes, you’re the president. But in the 2020 election, McConnell decided that Trump can lodge whatever lawsuits he wants, despite the election-winning by more votes in more states than Trump did four years ago.
According to ex-Sen. Harry Reid’s (D-NV) former adviser Adam Jentleson, McConnell doesn’t care about being seen as a hypocrite because the most important thing to him is maintaining his power.
“What he’s doing here is trying to keep Trump voters loyal and enthusiastic in order for them to turn out in the two Georgia runoffs that could control the Senate,” Jentleson explained. “It’s not an excuse. It’s a further indictment of why he’s doing what he’s doing, but that is what he is doing here. Trying to keep trump voters loyal, enthusiastic behind Senate Republicans.”
Georgia Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler went after the Secretary of State, blaming him for Trump’s loss, reportedly because Trump told them he would attack them on Twitter if they didn’t.
Brendan Buck, a former adviser to House Speaker John Boehner and Paul Ryan said that he understands why the two Republicans are doing it.
“Adam hit on a pretty important point: the two senators are facing a ton of pressure from Donald Trump and his allies to go along with this fantasy that there was some type of irregular action in the voting,” said Buck. “There simply wasn’t. But Donald Trump has taken hostage Republican voters, particularly in Georgia. Those two senators know that Donald Trump turns on them and goes after them. He’s — the bottom is going to fall out with their support. this is going to be a base election. You need a bunch of Republicans to come out because you know a bunch of Democrats are going to come out.”
He said he’s certain the two senators would prefer to be focusing on their own elections but Trump “won’t drop his crazy obsession over election fraud won’t let them focus on who they should, their opponents.”
See the discussion below:
