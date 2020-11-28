McConnell to suspend in-person GOP lunches to keep Republicans from infecting each other with COVID: report

Republican senators are taking action to protect caucus members from infecting each other with COVID-19 as cases soar across America.

“Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will temporarily suspend in-person lunches for the GOP caucus, amid a nationwide spike in coronavirus cases,” Politico reported Saturday.

“McConnell’s decision comes as the Senate’s seen a recent uptick in members contracting the disease. Both Sens. Rick Scott (R-FA) and Chuck Grassley (R-IA) have tested positive for the virus in recent weeks, while Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) announced she’d received a positive test before proceeding to test negative,” correspondent Marianne Levine reported.

“McConnell informed the GOP caucus of the decision Saturday afternoon. Senate Republicans have been holding socially distanced lunches in the Senate Hart building since May. Senate Democrats, meanwhile, have held their weekly caucus lunches over the phone,” Politico noted. “In addition to Scott and Grassley, Sens. Rand Paul (R-KY), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Ron Johnson (R-WI), Mike Lee (R-UT) and Thom Tillis (R-NC) have all tested positive for the virus. Lee and Tillis tested positive after attending the White House’s Rose Garden ceremony for the nomination of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett.”