Quantcast
Connect with us

McConnell to suspend in-person GOP lunches to keep Republicans from infecting each other with COVID: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Mitch McConnell (Saul Loeb:AFP)

Republican senators are taking action to protect caucus members from infecting each other with COVID-19 as cases soar across America.

“Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will temporarily suspend in-person lunches for the GOP caucus, amid a nationwide spike in coronavirus cases,” Politico reported Saturday.

“McConnell’s decision comes as the Senate’s seen a recent uptick in members contracting the disease. Both Sens. Rick Scott (R-FA) and Chuck Grassley (R-IA) have tested positive for the virus in recent weeks, while Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) announced she’d received a positive test before proceeding to test negative,” correspondent Marianne Levine reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

“McConnell informed the GOP caucus of the decision Saturday afternoon. Senate Republicans have been holding socially distanced lunches in the Senate Hart building since May. Senate Democrats, meanwhile, have held their weekly caucus lunches over the phone,” Politico noted. “In addition to Scott and Grassley, Sens. Rand Paul (R-KY), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Ron Johnson (R-WI), Mike Lee (R-UT) and Thom Tillis (R-NC) have all tested positive for the virus. Lee and Tillis tested positive after attending the White House’s Rose Garden ceremony for the nomination of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump ‘shadow’ chief of staff Sean Hannity undermines neocon push for war with Iran

Published

27 mins ago

on

November 28, 2020

By

Fox News personality Sean Hannity undermined the neoconservative push for war with Iran on Saturday.

Former Donald Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton has been among the neocon voices urging a "preemptive strike" military attack on Iran.

Iran's terrorist regime is seeking nuclear weapons for terrorist purposes. Faced with such a threat, a pre-emptive strike is fully justified. https://t.co/bDcwGP7qIp

Continue Reading

2020 Election

CNN panel lights up Trump over ‘the greatest hypocrisy’ of his presidency

Published

55 mins ago

on

November 28, 2020

By

President Donald Trump received harsh criticism on Saturday for golfing while continuing to push conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election, which Trump lost to President-elect Joe Biden.

"In Wisconsin, President-elect Joe Biden has just picked up more votes in the state's recount. Remember, this is a recount that was requested by President Trump's campaign in its failing attempt to overturn the election results," CNN's Boris Sanchez reported. "The final count gave Biden a more than 180,000 vote edge over his rival in Milwaukee County and certified his victory."

"By the way, the recount cost millions of dollars, so the Trump team spent millions to lose even harder," he added.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump launches post-golf flurry of lies about the election with lament about ‘saving the country’

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 28, 2020

By

President Donald Trump took a break from his Camp David vacation on Saturday for a day of golf at his private, Virginia country club.

It was Trump's third day in a row golfing and the 307th day of his presidency spent at a golf course. He was accompanied by Donald Trump, Jr. and Eric Trump.

https://twitter.com/KellyO/status/1332773294001573892

After flying back to Camp David on Marine One, Trump took to Twitter to complain about the 2020 presidential campaign, which he lost to Joe Biden.

Continue Reading
 
 
The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE