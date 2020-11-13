Meghan McCain slams Donald Trump after networks call Arizona for Joe Biden
On Thursday evening, multiple networks declared President-elect Joe Biden the winner of Arizona’s 11 electoral votes.
The New York Times and CNN have both called Arizona for Biden, bringing his total to 290 electoral votes. Georgia and North Carolina remain. https://t.co/IQINLGkvLs pic.twitter.com/TjuSqfDMLT
— Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) November 13, 2020
BREAKING: President-elect Joe Biden has won Arizona @NBCNews projects extending his Electoral College victory over Trump. @VaughnHillyard joins us with details.
Learn more: https://t.co/D33HUsjrtI#11thHour #MSNBC2020 pic.twitter.com/ex2xhVuVDU
— 11th Hour (@11thHour) November 13, 2020
Meghan McCain recalled Trump trashing her father for being a prisoner of war in Vietnam.
In light of tonight’s news….
*sorry I had to, the meme is too funny. pic.twitter.com/lo6xHqCbk0
— Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) November 13, 2020
