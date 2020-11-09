Michele Bachmann goes berserk: ‘I ask God’ to ‘take your iron rod’ and ‘smash the delusion that Joe Biden is our president’
In the name of Jesus Christ former U.S. Congresswoman Michele Bachmann is calling on God to “smash the delusion, Father, of Joe Biden as our president. He is not.”
Right Wing Watch published the viral video Monday morning featuring the Tea Party Republican from Minnesota. In it, Bachmann also urges God to “smash” the “delusion” that Nancy Pelosi will retain the House of Representatives and “smash” Chuck Schumer becoming Senate Majority Leader.
“I ask, Oh God, that you would take your iron rod and I ask that you would smash the clay jar of deceit in America, smash the clay jar of delusion in the United States of America, smash the delusion, father of Joe Biden as our President. He is not,” Bachmann says.
“Would you take your iron rod and smash the strong delusion that Nancy Pelosi does have her House of Representatives, we don’t know that. Smash it, in Jesus name. Smash Lord the takeover of the Senate, by Chuck Schumer, Lord smash it with your iron rod. I asked Oh God, that you would take your iron rod. And I asked that you would smash the claim of just.”
The video has been viewed nearly 88,000 times in just one hour.
Watch:
Former congresswoman Michele Bachmann calls on God to “smash the delusion, Father, that Joe Biden is our president. He is not.” pic.twitter.com/gqoFP97ipT
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) November 9, 2020
2020 Election
Sparing no words for Trump, Merkel vows cooperation with Biden
German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday warmly offered to cooperate closely with Joe Biden after his election as America's next president, a sharp contrast to her stern warning to Donald Trump four years ago.
Underlining the President-elect's "decades of experience in foreign policy" and recalling "good encounters and talks with him", Merkel vowed to "stand together" with Washington to overcome international challenges from the coronavirus pandemic to global warming.
The marked change in tone to Trump's 2016 victory, which Merkel had greeted with an extraordinary warning over democratic values, came as Germany heaved a sigh of relief at Biden taking the White House even if differences with Washington are expected to persist under the Democrat.
2020 Election
Trump’s campaign presented ‘hearsay written on a sticky note’ in court as evidence of voter fraud
President Donald Trump's campaign is still trying to raise legal challenges to votes cast in the 2020 election -- but so far it has lost in all five of the court cases it has pursued.
The Washington Post has taken a look at some of the Trump campaign's multiple failed efforts to get votes tossed out in several swing states, and one particularly egregious failure came in the state of Michigan, where the campaign's evidence amounted to a piece of hearsay that had been scribbled onto a post-it note.
2020 Election
‘Consider running again’: Lindsey Graham tells Trump to think about conceding ‘peacefully’
Sen. Lindsey Graham revealed on Monday that he had told President Donald Trump to peacefully transfer power and then "consider running again" after his election appeals are exhausted.
While speaking on Fox News Radio's Brian Kilmeade Show, Graham said that he had talked with the president at length on Sunday.
"Do you believe the president will concede?" Kilmeade asked. "Do you believe he goes to the inauguration of Joe Biden?"
"I don't want to get ahead of myself," Graham replied. "But if we do everything reasonably possible like actually count the votes, look at challenged ballots to see if they should be counted or not, file lawsuits about suspicious activity and he falls short, we'll cross that bridge."