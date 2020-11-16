Michelle Obama says she didn’t want to forgive Trump for putting her family in danger — but she put America first

Former first lady Michelle Obama wrote an extensive post on Instagram Monday, explaining why the country moving forward after the election is what is right for America.

“I have to be honest and say that none of this was easy for me,” Obama said of her disappointment in 2016. “Donald Trump had spread racist lies about my husband that had put my family in danger. That wasn’t something I was ready to forgive. But I knew that, for the sake of our country, I had to find the strength and maturity to put my anger aside. So, I welcomed Melania Trump into the White House and talked with her about my experience, answering every question she had—from the heightened scrutiny that comes with being First Lady to what it’s like to raise kids in the White House.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She called the peaceful transition of power one of the great responsibilities of the Office of the President, so she and her husband “did what George and Laura Bush had done for us: run a respectful, seamless transition.”

While Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell lied on the Senate floor that Democrats didn’t accept the Trump presidency for four years, Hillary Clinton conceded the day after the election. Former President Barack Obama welcomed then-President-elect Trump into the White House the following day.

“We invited the folks from the president-elect’s team into our offices and prepared detailed memos for them, offering what we’d learned over the past eight years, Mrs. Obama remembered.

She called it the right thing to do because America is bigger than any one person’s ego. Loving America means respecting the results of an election, whether we like it or not.

Putting the health and security of the country in danger isn’t what any political party should do, much less a president or administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This isn’t a game,” she said. So I want to urge all Americans, especially our nation’s leaders, regardless of party, to honor the electoral process and do your part to encourage a smooth transition of power, just as sitting presidents have done throughout our history.”

See the full post below: