Michelle Obama says she didn’t want to forgive Trump for putting her family in danger — but she put America first
Former first lady Michelle Obama wrote an extensive post on Instagram Monday, explaining why the country moving forward after the election is what is right for America.
“I have to be honest and say that none of this was easy for me,” Obama said of her disappointment in 2016. “Donald Trump had spread racist lies about my husband that had put my family in danger. That wasn’t something I was ready to forgive. But I knew that, for the sake of our country, I had to find the strength and maturity to put my anger aside. So, I welcomed Melania Trump into the White House and talked with her about my experience, answering every question she had—from the heightened scrutiny that comes with being First Lady to what it’s like to raise kids in the White House.”
She called the peaceful transition of power one of the great responsibilities of the Office of the President, so she and her husband “did what George and Laura Bush had done for us: run a respectful, seamless transition.”
While Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell lied on the Senate floor that Democrats didn’t accept the Trump presidency for four years, Hillary Clinton conceded the day after the election. Former President Barack Obama welcomed then-President-elect Trump into the White House the following day.
“We invited the folks from the president-elect’s team into our offices and prepared detailed memos for them, offering what we’d learned over the past eight years, Mrs. Obama remembered.
She called it the right thing to do because America is bigger than any one person’s ego. Loving America means respecting the results of an election, whether we like it or not.
Putting the health and security of the country in danger isn’t what any political party should do, much less a president or administration.
“This isn’t a game,” she said. So I want to urge all Americans, especially our nation’s leaders, regardless of party, to honor the electoral process and do your part to encourage a smooth transition of power, just as sitting presidents have done throughout our history.”
Trump administration to seek bids on Arctic oil leases
The United States on Monday invited oil companies to choose arctic drilling prospects as President Donald Trump races to enact a controversial Alaska leasing plan in his final days in office.
The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) said it will on Tuesday officially open a 30-day period to accept nominations and comment on some 1.6 million acres (650,000 hectares) in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR), pushing the plan a step further in the period before the Trump administration departs in January.
But US environmentalists, who have opposed drilling in ANWR for decades and garnered support from President-elect Joe Biden, vowed to fight the effort.
Conservative asks why Trump even cares about keeping a job he never really cared about anyway
As the United States hit a record one million new cases of COVID-19 just last week alone, President Donald J. Trump withdrew into hiding behind the walls he built around the White House.
"Imagine if, in November 1942, President Franklin D. Roosevelt had decided to check out of World War II because it wasn’t going as well as he had hoped. Imagine if he had secluded himself in the Oval Office, listening to the radio all day, laughing at 'Fibber McGee and Molly' and cursing at Walter Winchell’s news program," Max Boot wrote for the Washington Post Monday.
Trump has no chance of staying in the White House — according to members of Bush’s 2000 Florida recount team
President Donald J. Trump is seeking to overturn the election won by President-elect Joe Biden, but members of former President George W. Bush's legal team say they don't see a path toward victory for his cause - in large part because there's no evidence of widespread voter fraud.
“You can’t just say, ‘This election’s tainted, throw it out,’” said Benjamin Ginsberg, national counsel for Bush’s 2000 campaign. “You have to have some specificity, and so far, they’re sorely lacking in specificity. Their airplane crashed on takeoff because they forgot to add fuel.”
Ginsberg did not see the cases going before the U.S. Supreme Court.