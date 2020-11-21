Michigan GOP leader’s push to delay vote certification for Trump blows up in her face
On CNN Saturday, correspondent Jessica Schneider explained how Laura Cox, the chairwoman of the Michigan Republican Party, sabotaged her own efforts to delay the election certification for President-elect Joe Biden.
“I’ve been on the phone with Michigan election lawyers throughout the past our hour or two and they say, quite simply, under state law, Republicans are not entitled to get what they’re asking for,” said Schneider. “And they say in the ultimate irony is that the chair of the Michigan Republican Party, who’s asking for this two-week delay to certification … she was the one who, when she was a state rep, voted in favor of the state law to give the power for audit to the Secretary of State.”
“The Republican National Committee, they’re asking the state board to delay the certification that’s scheduled for Monday at 1:00 p.m. and saying that they want to delay because they want an audit to happen in Wayne County, but under state law, that is not possible,” Schneider added. “The state board here, it’s essentially just a rubber stamp on certifying the statewide vote that’s been certified by all 83 of these counties.”
