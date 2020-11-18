Michigan GOP mayor: Trump’s ‘baseless lies’ about the election ‘should be universally condemned by all patriotic Americans’

The Republican mayor of Sterling Heights, Michigan, slammed President Trump on Facebook this Wednesday, saying he is “deliberately lying to Americans and the world about the Michigan election results in order to create uncertainty, fear and distrust in our democracy.”

“His temper tantrums on Twitter and baseless lies about the election should be universally condemned by all patriotic Americans, regardless of who you voted for,” Michael Taylor wrote.

“The President knows he lost and understands completely that on January 20, 2021 at 12:00 pm he will no longer be president; but his pride is more important to him than our nation and our democracy,” he continued. “This charade continues at a severe cost to our nation; we deserve better. It is time for all Americans to demand honor, integrity and the truth from our President – particularly elected Republicans in Michigan who should take great offense to the President’s assault on the integrity of our state’s election.”

According to Taylor, it’s also time for president-elect Joe Biden to “receive the assistance he deserves from our federal government to begin the peaceful transition of power.”