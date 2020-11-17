Michigan police deputy fired after depicting Kamala Harris as a watermelon in racist Halloween post

A part-time deputy at the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office in Michigan has been fired after depicting Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as a watermelon in a racist Halloween Facebook post.

Local news station WXYZ reports that the deputy on Halloween posted a photo of several carved pumpkins that were meant to depict President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and President-elect Joe Biden.

When it came to Harris, however, the deputy inserted a carved watermelon instead of a pumpkin.

Detroit Branch NAACP President Rev. Dr. Wendell Anthony called out the post for using imagery that has traditionally been used to denigrate Black Americans.

“Yes, I believe that the intent was purposely structured to diminish and to dilute the significance of the first African American… as vice president of these United States,” he said. “To some people ignorance is bliss.”

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office released a statement saying that “the day this post came to our attention, this part-time employee was immediately terminated and is no longer employed.”

See photos of the racist post below.

Sheriff @MikeJBouchard says a part-time @oaklandsheriff deputy has been terminated after this racist social media post. It shows a carving of VP-elect @KamalaHarris from a watermelon and others from a pumpkin. A statement from the sheriff is in the photos. @wxyzdetroit pic.twitter.com/pCFN2peQc7 — Rudy Harper (@RudyHarperWXYZ) November 16, 2020