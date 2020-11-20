Michigan Republicans announce ‘we will follow the law’ after meeting with Trump: report

Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and House Speaker Lee Chatfield met with President Donald J. Trump Friday to discuss the outcome of the 2020 presidential election in their state. Following their meeting, Shirkey and Chatfield released a joint statement.

“We have not yet been made aware of any information that would change the outcome of the election in Michigan and as legislative leaders… we will follow the law and follow the normal process regarding Michigan’s electors, just as we have said throughout this election,” their statement read. “Michigan’s certification process should be a deliberate process free from threats and intimidation.”

On Friday, Chatfield tweeted: “No matter the party, when you have an opportunity to meet with the President of the United States, of course you take it. I won’t apologize for that. In fact, I’m honored to speak with POTUS and proud to meet with him. And I look forward to our conversation.”

