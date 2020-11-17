Michigan Republicans brag about blocking the certification of election results in Detroit
Michigan Republicans on Tuesday blocked the certification of election results in Detroit.
“The Wayne County Board of Canvassers just deadlocked on certifying the vote on party lines. This is unprecedented in my 20 years covering government here,” Detroit Free Press columnist Nancy Kaffer reported Tuesday.
“The Republican chair of the board, Monica Palmer, literally just said she would be open to certifying the vote in ‘communities other than Detroit,'” Kaffer noted.
Shortly after the vote, the Michigan Republican Party released a press release bragging about the move.
“The people of Michigan deserve to know what happened in Wayne County on Election Day and the days following. I am proud that, due to the efforts of the Michigan Republican Party, the Republican National Committee and the Trump Campaign, enough evidence of irregularities and potential voter fraud was uncovered resulting in the Wayne County Board of Canvassers refusing to certify their election results. This action will allow more time for us to get to the bottom of these deeply troubling irregularities,” Chair Laura Cox said.
The NAACP on Tuesday accused Republicans of racism with their conspiracy theories about voting in Detroit.
“This is racism, pure and simple. The Trump campaign is calling our votes ‘illegal’ and our ballots ‘ineligible.’ Black voters in Wayne County have the right to vote and they exercised that right. The Trump campaign just doesn’t like the outcome,” Yvonne White, president of the Michigan State Conference of the NAACP, said in a statement. “It is no accident that these accusations are hurled against Wayne County; this is home to the City of Detroit and the largest concentration of Black voters in the state.”
2020 Election
Oldest GOP senator tests positive for COVID-19
Yet another leading Republican has tested positive for coronavirus.
Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) announced on Tuesday that he would remain in quarantine after testing positive.
Grassley, 87, is the oldest Republican senator and is only months younger than the oldest member of the body.
The Iowa Republican has served in the Senate since 1981 and chairs the Senate Finance Committee.
I’ve tested positive for coronavirus. I’ll b following my doctors’ orders/CDC guidelines & continue to quarantine. I’m feeling good + will keep up on my work for the ppl of Iowa from home. I appreciate everyone’s well wishes + prayers &look fwd to resuming my normal schedule soon
2020 Election
A brief history of presidents snubbing their successors – and why the founders favored civility instead
It’s beyond dispute: Donald Trump won’t go down in history as a model of civility. Examples of his bad manners abound. When he gave his first inaugural speech, the president craftily avoided any nod to his defeated opponent, Hillary Clinton, or to the other half of the electorate.
Then he started embarrassing foreign leaders during official trips. “Time after time, diplomatic niceties fell by the wayside as the president contradicted and undermined his hosts,” the Associated Press reported in mid-2019.
2020 Election
Joe Biden speaks to two right-wing Trump allies as world leaders increasingly accept the president’s defeat
US President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday held his first talks since his victory with the prime ministers of Israel and India, allies of Donald Trump who has not conceded defeat.
Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who had a notoriously rocky relationship with the last Democratic president, Barack Obama, that he was determined "to ensure that the US-Israel relationship is strengthened and enjoys strong bipartisan support."
Biden "reiterated his steadfast support for Israel's security and its future as a Jewish and democratic state," the president-elect's office said in a statement.