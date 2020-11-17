Michigan Republicans brag about blocking the certification of election results in Detroit

Michigan Republicans on Tuesday blocked the certification of election results in Detroit.

“The Wayne County Board of Canvassers just deadlocked on certifying the vote on party lines. This is unprecedented in my 20 years covering government here,” Detroit Free Press columnist Nancy Kaffer reported Tuesday.

“The Republican chair of the board, Monica Palmer, literally just said she would be open to certifying the vote in ‘communities other than Detroit,'” Kaffer noted.

Shortly after the vote, the Michigan Republican Party released a press release bragging about the move.

“The people of Michigan deserve to know what happened in Wayne County on Election Day and the days following. I am proud that, due to the efforts of the Michigan Republican Party, the Republican National Committee and the Trump Campaign, enough evidence of irregularities and potential voter fraud was uncovered resulting in the Wayne County Board of Canvassers refusing to certify their election results. This action will allow more time for us to get to the bottom of these deeply troubling irregularities,” Chair Laura Cox said.

The NAACP on Tuesday accused Republicans of racism with their conspiracy theories about voting in Detroit.

“This is racism, pure and simple. The Trump campaign is calling our votes ‘illegal’ and our ballots ‘ineligible.’ Black voters in Wayne County have the right to vote and they exercised that right. The Trump campaign just doesn’t like the outcome,” Yvonne White, president of the Michigan State Conference of the NAACP, said in a statement. “It is no accident that these accusations are hurled against Wayne County; this is home to the City of Detroit and the largest concentration of Black voters in the state.”