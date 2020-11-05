Mick Mulvaney says Trump may run again in 2024: ‘He doesn’t like losing’

One of the president’s former chiefs of staff believes that Donald Trump may attempt to mount a political comeback during the 2024 election if he loses, which is looking increasingly likely.

While networks have yet to call the race for former Vice President Joe Biden, administration officials like Special Envoy for Northern Ireland Mick Mulvaney are now openly speculating on what Trump may do next.

I would absolutely expect the President to stay involved in politics and would absolutely put him on the short list of people who are likely to run in 2024,” Mulvaney said, as quoted by CNN’s Ana Cabrera.

“He doesn’t like losing,” Mulvaney added.