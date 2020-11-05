Mick Mulvaney says Trump may run again in 2024: ‘He doesn’t like losing’
One of the president’s former chiefs of staff believes that Donald Trump may attempt to mount a political comeback during the 2024 election if he loses, which is looking increasingly likely.
While networks have yet to call the race for former Vice President Joe Biden, administration officials like Special Envoy for Northern Ireland Mick Mulvaney are now openly speculating on what Trump may do next.
I would absolutely expect the President to stay involved in politics and would absolutely put him on the short list of people who are likely to run in 2024,” Mulvaney said, as quoted by CNN’s Ana Cabrera.
“He doesn’t like losing,” Mulvaney added.
Detroit ballot counter recalls scary scene when Trump supporters attacked: ‘They could have broken the glass’
Detroit, Michigan ballot counter Chiara Clayton told Cosmopolitan about her experience being attacked by President Donald Trump's supporters while trying to tally the vote on Wednesday. Everything was calm and peaceful until a Facebook post went up telling Trump fans, “Everyone come down to TCF, we’re going to demand to be let in.”
Up until that point, the group of Republican ballot watchers were following the rules, which demanded that they stay six feet from the tables where the counters were and remained respectful.
Trump’s bumbling clown coup is little more than a hilarious disaster — so far
Caveat: As I'm writing this on Thursday morning, I don't know how this election will end. Joe Biden could be declared the winner today — but there remains a chance that Donald Trump can pull this out thanks to traditional Republican methods of vote suppression, rather than his ham-fisted coup attempt.
On Wednesday afternoon, word went out on social media: A group of MAGA yahoos were outside the Philadelphia Convention Center. They were there to offer backdrop to Rudy Giuliani, Eric Trump and other members of Trump's reality-TV Oberkommando. The authoritarian Klown Korps had been flown in to give speeches echoing Trump's demands that the vote-counting happening inside be halted — not for any vaguely legitimate legal reason, but simply because he likes the numbers where they are.
One of America’s youngest ever Congressmen already drawing controversy
At just 25 years of age, Republican Madison Cawthorn will become one of the youngest elected officials in the history of the US Congress, after an acrimonious and controversial campaign.
According to almost definitive results, he won the 11th district of North Carolina on Tuesday with 54.5 percent of the vote against his Democratic rival, 62-year-old retired military officer Moe Davis.
Cawthorn, who has been in a wheelchair since an accident that paralyzed him when he was 18, is expected to become the youngest elected Congressman since William C.C. Claiborne, who was elected at age 22 in 1797, according to CNN.