Mike Pence has been unflinchingly loyal to Trump — and now it’s coming back to haunt him: report

Vice President Mike Pence has been one of President Donald Trump’s most loyal foot soldiers — but now that loyalty is reportedly coming back to haunt him.
Politico reports that Pence has long harbored ambitions of running for the White House, but those ambitions may now be permanently on hold due to Trump’s defeat in the 2020 presidential election.
In particular, sources close to Pence say that Pence will likely hold off on a run for president should Trump decide to launch another campaign in four years.
“Should Trump launch a campaign for a non-consecutive second term — something he’s privately mused about, according to a person familiar with the discussions — allies of the vice president believe he will sit out the next presidential cycle unless he’s on the ticket again himself,” the publication writes.
However, it’s an open question whether Trump would want Pence to serve as his running mate again — especially since Pence will be overseeing a joint session of Congress in January in which Trump will be declared the loser of the 2020 election.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.