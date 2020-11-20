Mike Pence motorcade stuck in traffic after making wrong turn outside Atlanta: reports

Vice President Mike Pence’s motorcade went the wrong direction on 285 – east instead of west – on Friday before finding its way back to the correct direction. They then had to ease their way through gridlocked traffic to Dobbins Air Force Base.

Pence was in Georgia to support the two GOP candidates whose races will ultimately decide the fate of the U.S. Senate – Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.

“I couldn’t be more proud to be standing with two Senators and serving alongside a President who stands without apology for the sanctity of human life,” Pence said as he addressed the crowd.



Meanwhile, the Pence caravan went the wrong direction on 285 – east instead of west – and is now back in the right direction trying to ease its way through gridlocked traffic to Dobbins Air Reserve Base. #gapol pic.twitter.com/80x8ZJMZeA — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) November 20, 2020

Just landed in Georgia! We must keep a Republican Majority in the Senate with @KLoeffler and @Perduesenate so we can keep fighting for Conservative ideals that made this Nation Great! pic.twitter.com/Iw7ybGE6Qw — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) November 20, 2020

