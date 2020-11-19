Mike Pence ripped for ‘refusing to answer a single question’ at first coronavirus briefing in months

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to surge across America, but the leader of the White House coronavirus task force refused to answer any questions during the first press briefing in months.

“We understand. You’re tired of hearing about #COVID19,” the Centers for Disease Control tweeted Thursday. “But facts are facts: This pandemic is not over and cases are still rising across the U.S.”

The CDC noted “an increase in rates of #COVID19 throughout all areas of the United States.”

@CDCMMWR highlights data showing an increase in rates of #COVID19 throughout all areas in the United States since September, with the sharpest increases in small cities and rural areas compared to urban areas: https://t.co/Z9SBbFyNUS.#PowerOfRural pic.twitter.com/lLLHjLCSYS — CDC (@CDCgov) November 19, 2020

But Vice President Mike Pence, the leader of Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force, refused to answer any questions, as did Dr. Tony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx.

“VP left immediately after making closing remarks without taking a single question. Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx paused and looked like they wanted to engage with reporters, but ultimately followed Pence back to West Wing,” CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang tweeted.

“The Vice President and the Coronavirus task force left without taking questions. Many questions were shouted (this continues a pattern that began after election day, POTUS hasn’t taken questions since then),” NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith noted.

“Mr. VP — — it’s not a press briefing if you do not take questions. Why the refusal to answer a single question?” ABC News chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl asked.

“That was absurd. The vice president and the task force just spoke at us for an hour. They did not take questions or hold themselves accountable to [the] American people in this moment of national crisis,” noted Yahoo News White House correspondent Hunter Walker.

ABC News White House correspondent Karen Travers said it was “incredible.”

Incredible. No questions taken by @VP Pence or any members of the WH COVID task force, with cases soaring nationwide and the death toll on Wednesday hitting a level not seen since May. https://t.co/JUlOR4kpnE — Karen Travers (@karentravers) November 19, 2020