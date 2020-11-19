Mitt Romney mocks Trump’s voter fraud claims: ‘Normally you find evidence’ first
Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) on Thursday mocked President Donald Trump’s evidence-free claims that the 2020 election was “stolen” from him.
During an interview with Democratic strategist David Axelrod, Romney said he was surprised that so many voters are buying into Trump’s bogus voter fraud claims.
“I’m surprised that there are as many people… that give it credibility,” he said. “Because the president said before the election that if he were to lose, it would be because of voter fraud, it would be because of corruption. And then a day or two after the election, when the vote was called by the major networks, he indicated that there was massive fraud and that he had been robbed.”
Romney then said that it was strange to hear Trump making such claims when even his own lawyers’ court filings did not offer any concrete allegations of fraud.
“It’s one thing to charge a crime before you see any evidence,” Romney explained. “Normally you find evidence and then after seeing evidence, then you reach a conclusion about whether or not there was a crime committed. But I understand the president is not too happy with the result.”
Romney is one of only a few Republican lawmakers who have congratulated President-elect Joe Biden on his victory.
Listen to the clip below.
On a NEW #AxeFiles, @MittRomney dryly mocks @realDonaldTrump’s evidence-free cries of vote fraud:
“Normally you find evidence and then after seeing evidence…you reach a conclusion about whether or not there was a crime committed.”
Full pod here👉 https://t.co/2oZsMhHW0s pic.twitter.com/Xkn8rZAEJR
— David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) November 19, 2020
