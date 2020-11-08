Mitt Romney slams Trump’s voter fraud claims: ‘He has a relatively relaxed relationship with the truth’
Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah on Sunday knocked down President Donald Trump’s claim that Democrats are trying to steal the 2020 election.
Romney was asked about the president’s assertions of voter fraud during an interview on CNN.
“You’re not going to change the nature of President Trump in these last days, apparently, of his presidency,” Romney said. “He is who he is. And he has a relatively relaxed relationship with the truth. And so he’s going to keep on fighting until the very end.”
The Utah Republican predicted that Trump will eventually “accept the inevitable” and concede the election.
“But don’t expect him to go quietly in the night,” he added. “That’s not how he operates.”
Watch the video below from CNN.
