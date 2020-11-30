‘Monsters’: Internet brutally blasts ‘baby-cager’ Stephen Miller and wife Katie as they celebrate their newborn child

“Villains in Sophie’s Choice”

Senior Advisor to the President Stephen Miller and his wife Katie Miller,Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary, are celebrating the birth of their newborn baby girl on social media. Many Americans have not forgotten the couple also supported the ripping apart of children and infants from their parents and siblings in a direct attempt to send a message to other migrant families: don’t come to the U.S.

In fact, Stephen Miller was known as the architect of the vile policy that is responsible for what experts say will likely be permanent damage to thousands of children – not to mention their families.

“Stephen and I are elated to announce the arrival of our beautiful daughter Mackenzie Jay Miller who was born on November 19, 2020,” Katie Miller said Monday on Twitter. “She has already captured our hearts, enraptured our souls, and filled us joy beyond measure.”

Stephen and I are elated to announce the arrival of our beautiful daughter Mackenzie Jay Miller who was born on November 19, 2020. She has already captured our hearts, enraptured our souls, and filled us joy beyond measure. pic.twitter.com/mPfZwZCRgh — Katie Rose Miller (@katierosemiller) November 30, 2020

Stephen Miller, who has been labeled a white supremacist, told the press enacting the “zero tolerance” child separation policy was a “simple decision” for him. The Trump administration separated thousands of children from their families, then deported many of the parents, leaving the children here in U.S. custody. 666 of those children will likely never be reunited with their families.

In 2018 The Atlantic’s McKay Coppins reported that “for Miller, the public outrage and anger elicited by policies like forced family separation are a feature, not a bug.”

In August NBC News reported, “‘White supremacy’ was behind [the] child separations.”

“In a meeting of 11 senior advisers, Miller warned that not enforcing the administration’s ‘zero tolerance’ immigration policy ‘is the end of our country as we know it’ and that opposing it would be un-American.”

Miller, administration officials told NBC News, “saw the separation of families not as an unfortunate byproduct but as a tool to deter more immigration. According to three former officials, he had devised plans that would have separated even more children.”

Meanwhile, over the summer Katie Miller spoke with NBC News’ Jacob Soboroff. She admitted she had no compassion for the separated children or their families.

“‘My family and colleagues told me that when I have kids, I will think about the separations differently,’ she told Soboroff for his new book, ‘Separated.'” Salon reported at the time. “‘I don’t think so. DHS sent me to the border to see the separations myself to try to make me more compassionate, but it didn’t work.'”

Here’s how some are responding to the Millers’ announcement:

… I wish their daughter well, but I also look forward to her learning that her parents are modern-day Nazis. They are the villains in Sophie’s Choice, ripping children from parents. How dare you post this while the hundreds of children you orphaned are sobbing alone right now. — Kurt “Masks Save Lives” Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) November 30, 2020

I mean, how tone deaf can a person be? There are still hundreds of separated children and you and your husband are responsible for that. — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) November 30, 2020

Baby-cager had a baby https://t.co/211cmfkAll — Daniela Blei (@tothelastpage) November 30, 2020

Something to consider as you hold your child, and other parents cannot because of your policies. https://t.co/e7N0i2wBCD pic.twitter.com/iq54qo9GLk — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) November 30, 2020

Congratulations and enjoy parenthood. It is the best. Reflect on the immense love you have for your child. How your soul aches even at the thought of any harm God forbid befalling her. Now reflect on the hateful zero tolerance policy your husband initiated that kidnapped kids. https://t.co/tnflHGa0lY — Wajahat “Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic” Ali (@WajahatAli) November 30, 2020

You ripped hundreds of children just like her from their parents’ arms. Often permanently. Your child doesn’t deserve to have the two of you monsters as parents. Fuck you both forever. — (((John M. Becker))) (@freedom2marry) November 30, 2020

Now imagine being separated from her. https://t.co/WjI0pkjGnr — marisa kabas (@MarisaKabas) November 30, 2020

I feel so bad for this beautiful child, to have these two monsters as parents… I do hope that once she knows them for their true nature and the horror they orchestrated and fostered, she can get away from their lack of souls. https://t.co/uHY0LG8IrH — Jorge Salazar (@tonatiuh100) November 30, 2020

Nazis shouldn’t raise kids. IMO. — Nicholas Bauer, PhD 👨‍🔬🔬 (@BioTurboNick) November 30, 2020

So terribly sad for all those families you have caused to be separated and therefore be traumatized by losing their children. Hope your fulfillment fills your hearts to make amends and take action to repair the devastation you have caused. https://t.co/W5nigyrOv7 — William Jorth (@WilliamJorth) November 30, 2020

The children who were stolen from their parents because of the Nazi-ish racism of your partner were dear to their parents too. I feel for her. It’s not her fault her “dad” is a racist monster. https://t.co/kGkdrsoaCJ — Pam Keith (@PamKeithFL) November 30, 2020

