‘Monsters’: Internet brutally blasts ‘baby-cager’ Stephen Miller and wife Katie as they celebrate their newborn child

Published

3 mins ago

on

Reince Priebus, Stephen Miller, Katie Waldman Miller, Sally Priebus (Twitter)

“Villains in Sophie’s Choice”

Senior Advisor to the President Stephen Miller and his wife Katie Miller,Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary, are celebrating the birth of their newborn baby girl on social media. Many Americans have not forgotten the couple also supported the ripping apart of children and infants from their parents and siblings in a direct attempt to send a message to other migrant families: don’t come to the U.S.

In fact, Stephen Miller was known as the architect of the vile policy that is responsible for what experts say will likely be permanent damage to thousands of children – not to mention their families.

“Stephen and I are elated to announce the arrival of our beautiful daughter Mackenzie Jay Miller who was born on November 19, 2020,” Katie Miller said Monday on Twitter.  “She has already captured our hearts, enraptured our souls, and filled us joy beyond measure.”

Stephen Miller, who has been labeled a white supremacist, told the press enacting the “zero tolerance” child separation policy was a “simple decision” for him. The Trump administration separated thousands of children from their families, then deported many of the parents, leaving the children here in U.S. custody. 666 of those children will likely never be reunited with their families.

In 2018 The Atlantic’s McKay Coppins reported that “for Miller, the public outrage and anger elicited by policies like forced family separation are a feature, not a bug.”

In August NBC News reported, “‘White supremacy’ was behind [the] child separations.”

“In a meeting of 11 senior advisers, Miller warned that not enforcing the administration’s ‘zero tolerance’ immigration policy ‘is the end of our country as we know it’ and that opposing it would be un-American.”

Miller, administration officials told NBC News, “saw the separation of families not as an unfortunate byproduct but as a tool to deter more immigration. According to three former officials, he had devised plans that would have separated even more children.”

Meanwhile, over the summer Katie Miller spoke with NBC News’ Jacob Soboroff. She admitted she had no compassion for the separated children or their families.

“‘My family and colleagues told me that when I have kids, I will think about the separations differently,’ she told Soboroff for his new book, ‘Separated.'” Salon reported at the time. “‘I don’t think so. DHS sent me to the border to see the separations myself to try to make me more compassionate, but it didn’t work.'”

Here’s how some are responding to the Millers’ announcement:

